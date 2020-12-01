Light Weapons Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 : Lockheed Martin, Saab, Rheinmetall

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2020 -- Global Light Weapons Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), Raytheon Company (United States), General Dynamics Corporation (United States), BAE Systems plc (United Kingdom), Thales Group (France), Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States), Saab AB (Sweden), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Cockerill Maintenance & Ingenierie Grpoup (Belgium) and Heckler & Koch GmbH (Germany). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Denel Dynamics (South Africa), Rheinmetall AG (Germany) and Textron Inc (United States).



Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/2736-global-light-weapons-market



Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally. Maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Light Weapons Market various segments and emerging territory.



Light weapons, the weapons that are designed for use by two or three persons serving as a crew, while some may be carried & used by a single person. Light weapons include light cannons, common purpose or universal machine guns, heavy machine guns, medium machine guns, under-barrel grenade launchers, grenades, mounted grenade launchers, portable anti-tank guns, portable anti-aircraft guns, MANPADS (Man-Portable Air-Defense Systems), MANPATS (Man-Portable Anti-Tank Systems), and mortars of a calibre of less than 100 millimetres. These also include explosives, ammunition, hand grenades, land mines & any other man portable weapons. Usage of light weapons in armed forces has been increased over the years with developments in technology. The growing land disputes across the borders, growing conflicts, as well as terrorism activities and increasing defense spending are the driving factors for the global light weapons market growth. According to AMA, the Global Light Weapons market is expected to see growth rate of 5.1%



Market Drivers

- Changing Nature of Warfare around the Globe

- Low Cost of Weapons

- Growing Drug Trafficking



Market Trend

- Growing Demand by Citizens for Light Weapons



Restraints

- Strict Regulation Policies and Licensing Process



Opportunities

- Increasing Demand for Anti-Tank Guided Weapons

- Adaptation of Laser Technology



Challenges

- Illegal Trading Of Light Weapons



Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/2736-global-light-weapons-market



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Light Weapons market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Light Weapons market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Light Weapons market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Get Reasonable Discount on This Premium Report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/2736-global-light-weapons-market



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Light Weapons Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Light Weapons Market

The report highlights Light Weapons market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Light Weapons, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Light Weapons Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Light Weapons Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Light Weapons Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Light Weapons Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Light Weapons Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (MANPADS (Man-Portable Air-Defense Systems), Heavy Machine Guns (12.77 Mm and 14.50-20 Mm), Light Cannons (Small, Medium, and Large), MANPATS (Man-Portable Anti-Tank Systems), Launchers (Grenade Launchers, Anti-Tank Launcher, Anti-Aircraft Launcher, and Rocket Systems), Infantry Mortars (Light, Medium, and Heavy), Grenades (Chemical & Gas, Concussion, Anti-Tank, Anti-Personnel Fragmentation, and Stun Grenade), Anti-Aircraft/Anti-Submarine Missiles, Landmines, Light Anti-Tank Weapons), Application (Defense, Homeland Security), Technology (Guided Weapons Technology, Unguided Weapons Technology))

5.1 Global Light Weapons Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Light Weapons Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Light Weapons Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Light Weapons Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Light Weapons Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



Buy the Latest Detailed Report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2736



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Light Weapons Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



About Advance Market Analytics

Advance Market Analytics is Global leaders of Market Research Industry provides the quantified B2B research to Fortune 500 companies on high growth emerging opportunities which will impact more than 80% of worldwide companies' revenues.



Our Analyst is tracking high growth study with detailed statistical and in-depth analysis of market trends & dynamics that provide a complete overview of the industry. We follow an extensive research methodology coupled with critical insights related industry factors and market forces to generate the best value for our clients. We Provides reliable primary and secondary data sources, our analysts and consultants derive informative and usable data suited for our clients business needs. The research study enable clients to meet varied market objectives a from global footprint expansion to supply chain optimization and from competitor profiling to M&As.