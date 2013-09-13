LightBoxFilm Offers the Best Brand Defining Event Videos

Long Whatton, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- In the modern world, both small and large businesses continuously strive to increase their online presence through digital videos for the purpose of achieving various goals. The newly launched LightBoxFilm is dedicated to promoting contemporary and innovative film production in Leicester. This creative production facility has already managed to garner a top position among other popular production houses in Leicester. The details of service offerings and works done by LightBoxFilm are available from their official website lightboxfilm.co.uk. Customers can easily convey all ideas by way of visuals with the help of the highly skilled team of LightBoxFilm.



One of the clients of LightBoxFilm, Jamie Mitchell Director of OhhDeer Ltd says, “We turned to lightbox for an injection of fresh innovative ideas. They’ve crafted a campaign which reflects the current and ever changing landscape of our business activity.”



LightBoxFilm guarantees to create event videos in Leicester with a personal and inclusive detailing approach. Each project is said to be treated with the utmost care in order to fulfill the requirements and needs of diversified clients. Advanced and innovative concept designs are possible with LightBoxFilm with the support of an experienced and talented production team. Small organizations as well as businesses can seek the service of this creative production facility to enhance their brand image and online presence through perfect digital visuals. The company also promises to ensure client participation throughout the process of image building.



The website says, “Here at Lightbox we know exactly what it takes to bring an idea to life. We focus on design and innovations from the word go and develop new concepts that together make up some of the Internet’s finest visual content.”



The popular client list of LightBoxFilm includes the famous model Kate Moss, Dickies International, Savvy Friends, Bow&Arrow, Waitrose, OhhDeer, Alice Potter, Done+Dusted and so on. The main aim of this film production team is to convert business requirements into video events with perfection. The personality and spirit of each brand are carefully captured and will be put in front of the target audience in order to create a strong and powerful impression about the particular brand and their service. Therefore companies can easily communicate with each consumer. Service seekers can completely rely on LightBoxFilm’s creative driven skilled team for increasing their online presence.



To get more information about film production Leicester, visit http://lightboxfilm.co.uk



About LightBoxFilm

LightBoxFilm is a newly launched film production company which intends to serve all small organizations and businesses. The skilled and fine talents of this production facility can translate any idea or message from clients into visual images.



Media Contact

LightBoxFilm

Address: 7 The Green, Long Whatton

LEICESTER, LE12 5DA

Tel: 01509 843 551

Email: info@lightboxfilm.co.uk

URL: http://lightboxfilm.co.uk