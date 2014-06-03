Lighthouse LED Display a Major Element at Isotopes Park

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Lighthouse and TS Sports have installed a giant LED display at Isotopes Park, home of the Albuquerque Isotopes, AAA affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.



The main LED screen, measuring 55' wide by 35' high and comprised of Lighthouse’s revolutionary Greenline series HD10, is the primary component of a massive media wall positioned behind the left center field fence. Lighthouse’s HD10 is environmentally friendly (RoHS compliant) and has a dramatically reduced carbon footprint over conventional panels. In addition, the Greenline HD10 delivers spectacular brightness with an ultra-high contrast ratio, producing excellent image resolution and uniformity, plus crowd-pleasing viewing angles.



The vivid Lighthouse video screen boasts a visual resolution of 10mm. During the game, it fills the park with colorful animations, sponsor messages, player and game statistics, game replays, and custom video.



“The Lighthouse display in Albuquerque is an integral part of an excellent ballpark,” says Ed Whitaker, General Manager of Lighthouse – The Americas. “Isotopes park is what minor league baseball is all about, and we’re thrilled to be a part of the fan experience.”



Opened in 2003, Isotopes Park, affectionately called “The Lab,” features 11,124 seats and is considered one of the finest facilities in baseball, incorporating state-of-the-art amenities with traditional charm and intimacy.



Lighthouse’s LED screen fires up Isotopes fans, and adds state-of-the-art LED technology to the pure Americana experience of minor league baseball. Lighthouse’s HD10 LED displays present real-time statistics, sponsor messages, and crowd-wowing animations.



“Working with TS Sports,” Ed Whitaker adds, “enables Lighthouse to bring big league video to minor league parks such as Albuquerque. Isotopes fans walk into the park and are greeted with a similar experience to fans in major league cities. And that’s what Lighthouse is about – the best technology and aesthetics in the game. We’re all fans.”



About Lighthouse

Lighthouse is a leader in LED video display technology that develops, manufactures, and markets LED video solutions for multiple indoor & outdoor applications, media & entertainment events, and sports arenas across the globe. With numerous technological breakthroughs to its name, Lighthouse has established itself as a multi award-winning leader in the LED video industry that holds itself to the highest standards of quality.



Employing the most advanced technology, the highest manufacturing facilities, and world-class, round-the-clock technical support, Lighthouse satisfies customers and captivates the imaginations of millions. For more information about Lighthouse, please visit http://www.lighthouse-nasa.com/.



TS Sports is a high-end LED video board systems integrator that specializes in state-of-the art LED video technology. Founded in 1997, TS Sports prides itself on being a unique, “one-stop shop” for its customers, offering the industry’s highest-quality, innovative LED video boards. In addition to LED video, TS also installs and services scoreboards, advertising panels, electronic message centers, sound systems and control rooms. For more information about TS Sports, please visit http://www.ts-sports.com/.