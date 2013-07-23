Lighthouse LED Display Brilliant at Birmingham Barons New Ballpark

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Lighthouse and TS Sports have installed two LED displays at Regions Field, spectacular new home of the Birmingham Barons of the AA Southern League.



The main LED display, positioned over the left field wall with downtown Birmingham as a dramatic backdrop, is Lighthouse’s revolutionary GreenlineTM series HD10. The HD10 is environmentally friendly – RoHS compliant – and has a dramatically reduced carbon footprint over conventional panels. In addition, the Greenline HD10 delivers spectacular brightness with an ultra-high contrast ratio, producing excellent image resolution and uniformity, plus crowd-pleasing viewing angles.



Regions Field's main LED video display measures 25' high by 42' wide, and boasts a visual resolution of 10mm (courtesy of an effective total of over 850,000 pixels per screen). During the game, it fills the brand new stadium with colorful animations, sponsor messages, Barons replays and player introductions, and custom video.



The first base auxiliary LED screen, built from Lighthouse 20mm LED video panels, is 33' wide and just over six feet high. It augments and coordinates with the main LED display's content, completing the system and keeping Barons fans informed of scores and statistics around the Southern League.



“Lighthouse is proud to be a part of Birmingham's new Regions Field,” says Ed Whitaker, General Manager of Lighthouse Technologies N.A.S.A. region. “Lighthouse loves being a part of minor league baseball, and Regions Field is the kind of project we really enjoy.”



Regions Field is a new state-of-the-art 8,500 seat facility in the heart of downtown. It replaced Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, the home of the Barons since 1988. The crown jewel of Birmingham's newly developed Parkside District, Regions Field features a variety of unique seating areas, creating an intimate atmosphere and offering great views of the downtown skyline, UAB, Children's Hospital, Vulcan and Red Mountain.



Lighthouse's LED displays fire up Birmingham fans, and give Regions Field the "wow factor" so important in a new home. Lighthouse's HD10 main LED display and 20mm auxiliary display present real-time statistics, sponsor messages, and crowd-wowing animations, features that allow the Birmingham technical crew to combine the summertime excitement and nostalgia of live baseball with the cutting-edge creature comforts of home.



“Teaming with TS Sports,” Ed Whitaker adds, “enables Lighthouse to provide big league video to minor league venues such as Birmingham. Regions Field is yet another example of Lighthouse's commitment to delivering the best in LED video to America's stadiums and arenas.”



About TS Sports

TS Sports is a high-end LED video board systems integrator that specializes in state-of-the art LED video technology. Founded in 1997, TS Sports prides itself on being a unique, “one-stop shop” for its customers, offering the industry’s highest-quality, innovative LED video boards. In addition to LED video, TS also installs and services scoreboards, advertising panels, electronic message centers, sound systems and control rooms. For more information about TS Sports, please visit http://www.ts-sports.com/.