Lighthouse LED Display Lights It Up in Reading

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Lighthouse and TS Sports have installed two LED displays and a speed-of-pitch display at FirstEnergy Stadium, the unique, fan-friendly home of the Reading Fightin' Phils of the AA Eastern League.



The main LED display, positioned over the left-center field wall, is Lighthouse’s revolutionary GreenlineTM series HD10. The HD10 is environmentally friendly – RoHS compliant – and has a dramatically reduced carbon footprint over conventional panels. In addition, the Greenline HD10 delivers spectacular brightness with an ultra-high contrast ratio, producing excellent image resolution and uniformity, plus crowd-pleasing viewing angles.



FirstEnergy Stadium's main LED video display measures 28? high by 59? wide, and boasts a visual resolution of 10mm. During the game, it fills FirstEnergy stadium with colorful animations, sponsor messages, Fightin' Phils replays and player introductions, and custom video.



The left field LED video ribbon display, also built from Lighthouse HD10 LED display panels, is 101' wide and just over six feet high. It augments and coordinates with the main LED display's content, completing the system and keeping Fightin' Phils fans informed of scores and statistics around the Eastern League.



“Lighthouse is proud to be a part of Fightin' Phils baseball,” says Ed Whitaker, General Manager of Lighthouse Technologies N.A.S.A. region. “With its unique boardwalk area in the concourse, FirstEnergy Stadium is what minor league baseball is all about.”



FirstEnergy Stadium is now the oldest home in the Eastern League. While the facility has undergone a series of renovations over the years, the original seating bowl, dugouts, and exterior brick wall have all remained and continue to provide tangible links to the past. This stadium has featured many famous baseball players over the past six decades, including Roger Maris, Mike Schmdit, Greg Luzinski, Ryan Sandberg, Ryan Howard and Cole Hamels.



Lighthouse's LED displays fire up Reading fans, and build upon FirstEnergy Stadium's tremendous ambiance. Lighthouse's HD10 LED displays present real-time statistics, sponsor messages, and crowd-wowing animations, features that allow the Reading technical crew to add the summertime excitement and nostalgia of live baseball to the pure Americana feel of FirstEnergy Stadium's boardwalk concourse, providing a fan experience unlike anything else in minor league baseball.



“Teaming with TS Sports,” Ed Whitaker adds, “enables Lighthouse to provide big league video to minor league venues such as Reading. FirstEnergy Stadium's incredible main display is an example of Lighthouse's commitment to minor league baseball, and to delivering the best in LED video to America's stadiums and arenas.”



Lighthouse is a leader in LED video display technology that develops, manufactures, and markets LED video solutions for multiple indoor & outdoor applications, media & entertainment events, and sports arenas across the globe. With numerous technological breakthroughs to its name, Lighthouse has established itself as a multi award-winning leader in the LED video industry that holds itself to the highest standards of quality.



Employing the most advanced technology, the highest manufacturing facilities, and world-class, round-the-clock technical support, Lighthouse satisfies customers and captivates the imaginations of millions. For more information about Lighthouse, please visit http://www.lighthouse-nasa.com/.



About TS Sports

TS Sports is a high-end LED video board systems integrator that specializes in state-of-the art LED video technology. Founded in 1997, TS Sports prides itself on being a unique, “one-stop shop” for its customers, offering the industry’s highest-quality, innovative LED video boards. In addition to LED video, TS also installs and services scoreboards, advertising panels, electronic message centers, sound systems and control rooms. For more information about TS Sports, please visit http://www.ts-sports.com/.