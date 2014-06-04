Lighthouse LED Video a Big Part of Chihuahua's Inaugural Season

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Lighthouse and TS Sports have installed three LED displays at Southwest University Park, fantastic new home of the El Paso Chihuahuas, AAA affiliate of the San Diego Padres.



The main LED display, positioned over the center field wall with beautiful downtown El Paso in the background, is Lighthouse’s revolutionary Greenline series HD10. The HD10 is environmentally friendly – RoHS compliant – and has a dramatically reduced carbon footprint over conventional panels. In addition, the Greenline HD10 delivers spectacular brightness with an ultra-high contrast ratio, producing excellent image resolution and uniformity, plus crowd-pleasing viewing angles.



Southwest University Park’s main LED video display measures 28' high by 59' wide, and boasts a visual resolution of 10mm. During the game, it fills the brand new stadium with colorful animations, sponsor messages, Chihuahuas replays and player introductions, and custom video.



The first and third base auxiliary LED screens, built from Lighthouse 20mm LED video panels, are 59' wide and just over three feet high. They augment and coordinate with the main LED display’s content, completing the system and keeping El Paso baseball fans informed of scores and statistics around the Pacific Coast League.



“Lighthouse is excited to be a part of El Paso’s new ballpark,” says Ed Whitaker, General Manager of Lighthouse Technologies – The Americas. “Our division of Lighthouse focuses on minor league baseball, and Southwest University Park is an exceptional example of that commitment.”



Southwest University Park is a new $74 million state-of-the-art facility located in the center of downtown El Paso. It boasts 23 Luxury Suites, two event buildings, exclusive club seating, and a kids’ zone.



Lighthouse’s LED displays fire up Chihuahuas fans, and complete the cutting-edge feel so important in a new ballpark. Lighthouse’s HD10 main LED display and 20mm auxiliary displays present real-time statistics, sponsor messages, and crowd-wowing animations, features that allow the El Paso technical crew to present nostalgic summertime baseball with high-tech media.



“Working with TS Sports in El Paso,” Ed Whitaker adds, “enabled us to be a part of the excitement of the El Paso Chihuahuas’ inaugural season. It’s a top notch stadium with the best in LED technology.”



About Lighthouse

Lighthouse is a leader in LED video display technology that develops, manufactures, and markets LED video solutions for multiple indoor & outdoor applications, media & entertainment events, and sports arenas across the globe. With numerous technological breakthroughs to its name, Lighthouse has established itself as a multi award-winning leader in the LED video industry that holds itself to the highest standards of quality.



Employing the most advanced technology, the highest manufacturing facilities, and world-class, round-the-clock technical support, Lighthouse satisfies customers and captivates the imaginations of millions. For more information about Lighthouse, please visit http://www.lighthouse-nasa.com/.



TS Sports is a high-end LED video board systems integrator that specializes in state-of-the art LED video technology. Founded in 1997, TS Sports prides itself on being a unique, “one-stop shop” for its customers, offering the industry’s highest-quality, innovative LED video boards. In addition to LED video, TS also installs and services scoreboards, advertising panels, electronic message centers, sound systems and control rooms. For more information about TS Sports, please visit http://www.ts-sports.com/.