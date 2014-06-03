Lighthouse LED Video Bullish in Durham

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Lighthouse and TS Sports have installed three LED displays at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, home of the famed Durham Bulls, AAA affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.



The main LED display, measuring 63' wide by 25' high and comprised of Lighthouse’s revolutionary Greenline series HD10, is integrated into the Blue Monster – Durham’s 32' high left field wall. Lighthouse’s HD10 is environmentally friendly (RoHS compliant) and has a dramatically reduced carbon footprint over conventional panels. In addition, the Greenline HD10 delivers spectacular brightness with an ultra-high contrast ratio, producing excellent image resolution and uniformity, plus crowd-pleasing viewing angles.



Durham Bulls Athletic Park’s outfield wall LED video display is 6.5' high and extends from center field to the right field foul pole – 328' of brilliant LED video. Also built with Lighthouse’s Greenline HD10, the Durham’s outfield wall display boasts a visual resolution of 10mm. During the game, it fills the park with colorful animations, sponsor messages, and custom video.



Behind home plate, the club level LED fascia display is nearly 120' wide by 3.2' high. Built with Lighthouse 20mm LED video panels, it augments and coordinates with the main LED display’s content, completing the system and keeping Bulls fans informed of scores and statistics around the International League.



“Lighthouse is proud to be a part of Bulls baseball,” says Ed Whitaker, General Manager of Lighthouse Technologies N.A.S.A. region. “With their history and unique notoriety, the Durham Bulls are what minor league baseball is all about.”



Durham Bulls Athletic Park is a $16-million brick ballpark that opened in 1995 and was expanded to a 10,000-seat capacity for the 1998 season, the year the Bulls began playing in the Triple-A International League. The ballpark’s most distinctive feature is the Bull that stands tall above the Blue Monster. This Bull was modeled after the bull used in the 1988 film, Bull Durham. The actual Bull from the movie is hung in the concourse level of the park.



Lighthouse’s LED displays fire up Durham fans, and build upon the park’s tremendous ambiance. Lighthouse’s HD10 LED displays present real-time statistics, sponsor messages, and crowd-wowing animations, features that allow the Durham technical crew to add cutting edge technology to the summertime nostalgia of live baseball and provide a fan experience unlike anything else in minor league baseball.



“Teaming with TS Sports,” Ed Whitaker adds, “enables Lighthouse to provide big league video to minor league venues such as Durham. The Durham Athletic Park’s distinctive Blue Monster display is an example of Lighthouse’s commitment to minor league baseball, and to delivering the best in LED video to America’s stadiums and arenas.”



Lighthouse is a leader in LED video display technology that develops, manufactures, and markets LED video solutions for multiple indoor & outdoor applications, media & entertainment events, and sports arenas across the globe. With numerous technological breakthroughs to its name, Lighthouse has established itself as a multi award-winning leader in the LED video industry that holds itself to the highest standards of quality.



Employing the most advanced technology, the highest manufacturing facilities, and world-class, round-the-clock technical support, Lighthouse satisfies customers and captivates the imaginations of millions. For more information about Lighthouse, please visit http://www.lighthouse-nasa.com/.



TS Sports is a high-end LED video board systems integrator that specializes in state-of-the art LED video technology. Founded in 1997, TS Sports prides itself on being a unique, “one-stop shop” for its customers, offering the industry’s highest-quality, innovative LED video boards. In addition to LED video, TS also installs and services scoreboards, advertising panels, electronic message centers, sound systems and control rooms. For more information about TS Sports, please visit http://www.ts-sports.com/.