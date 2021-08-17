Lighthouse Network: A Passionate Non-Profit Ministry Helping People Living with Behavioral Health Challenges

Greenville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2021 -- Lighthouse Network was founded by a Christian psychiatrist named Karl Benzio who was inspired by God on the concept of decision making. As someone who battled with depression and anxiety, and eventually overcame them, the platform's founder developed an awareness of how great it would be if people could combine biblical truths with medical and psychiatric knowledge of the brain and mind to live an abundant life. This dream eventually became a reality in 2003 when Lighthouse Network started, and they have been used by God to help those wounded with behavioral health struggles.



In response to a query about their services, the spokesperson of Lighthouse Network commented, "We are a Christ-centered and bible believing non-denominational ministry that holds the bible in high esteem as the only infallible authoritative word of God. We also believe in the trinity and the deity of our Lord Jesus Christ, His virgin birth and His sinless Life".



Lighthouse Network has her view about the use of antipsychotic drugs on children. These drugs are used to treat autism, hyperactivity, and other behavior disorders but, it has been abused in both the UK and the United States. There is a danger of children experiencing the side effects of the drugs which include weight gain, irritability, and heart problems. Dr. Karl Benzio, the platform's founder, believes there should be a middle ground that recognizes the reality of the effectiveness of the drugs in treating psychotic children, and their associated effects. At Lighthouse Network, they also believe that it should not be administered just anyhow because a child is troublesome in school and labeled with a behavioral problem. However, when the need to use it arises, prescriptions should be monitored. Those who want to know more about what are the psychosis causes and treatment, and the effects of anti psychosis drugs can visit the Lighthouse Networks' website.



The spokesperson of Lighthouse Network further commented, "Our ultimate source of wellness is in Christ Jesus our Lord and personal savior. We also have a quick help platform on our website where anyone can go when they need help from us. All that is required of them is to input their name, phone number, and email address, as well as the problem they are struggling with".



Lighthouse Network helps to rehabilitate individuals suffering from Schizophrenia via Christian counseling and therapy. The disease affects the mind, and as such, victims struggle with their thoughts, isolate themselves from their families and friends, and sometimes attempt suicide. There are of course several schizophrenia treatment facilities that can handle such illnesses but the complexities of the mental illness are intense. That is why Lighthouse Network came up with a Christian program that is built on a strong relationship with God through Jesus Christ to help victims.



Lighthouse Network was founded in 2003 as a non-profit organization, and they are dedicated to helping people overcome behavioral health challenges, and reach their God-given potential. To know more about their services, people interested can visit their website for further information.



