There are a plethora of perennial diseases in the world that do not have outright medical solutions, and as a result, need to be managed for as long as possible. These medical conditions, for example, schizophrenia and psychosis, require the expertise of leading medical centers to help in administering treatments and attention to patients. Outside of these medical treatment centers, some platforms are not the traditional treatment centers, but apply other methods in ensuring that patients lead their best lives, regardless. Lighthouse Network, a reputable non-profit ministry that helps people living with diverse addiction lifestyles, is a reliable schizophrenia and psychosis treatment platform in Florida with the best treatment plans.



Responding to a query, Lighthouse Network's spokesperson commented, "When people get diagnosed with life-altering ailments, not only are they affected, their families also are at the receiving end of such ordeals. Of a requirement is the expertise of medical centers to help in administering care and support. At Lighthouse Network, despite not being a treatment center, we are a Bible-believing center that attends to the needs of schizophrenia and psychosis patients, with the help of strong support and a message of hope for patients to get by the ordeals and issues that accompany the ailment. We are led by God's word, and through this, we render help".



The treatment plan for psychosis provided by Lighthouse Network is not medical. Run-on Christian ideals, they believe that building a strong foundation based on a relationship with God through Jesus, is essential to have hope and joy in the face of faltering circumstances and thinking like psychosis. By projecting the feeling of God's grace, mercy, love, and forgiveness, combined with a sense of belonging, value, and purpose, patients get to have these gifts divinely imparted, to see them through life. This is in contrast to only medical treatments that could oftentimes come with the disadvantage of drug overuse.



The spokesperson further added, "In addition to medication, psychosocial treatments and psychotherapies like relationship and social skills, assertiveness, reality testing to know when the psychoses are not real, stress management, and conflict resolution skills are key to reducing the psychotic symptoms, and building a good support system to healthy living for patients. These, and much more, helped with teachings from the scripture, are our core competencies, and we ensure that schizophrenia patients have an all-around treatment that involves all these. With the help of our expertise and God's direction, we can help patients lead their best lives".



As a schizophrenia disorder treatment center led by Christian teachings and ideals, they guide in dealing with mental issues such as schizophrenia, psychosis through their knowledge in psychological sciences and the Bible.



Lighthouse Network is a reputable non-profit ministry that helps people living with schizophrenia and psychosis. They are renowned for their all-around guidance using Christian teachings and sound knowledge of psychology in Florida.



Lighthouse Network

PO Box 57

Greenville, FL 32331

Phone: (844) 543-3242

Email: help@lighthousenetwork.org

Website: https://lighthousenetwork.org/