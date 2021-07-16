Lighthouse Network Helps Mental Health Sufferers Find Peace

Greenville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2021 -- The Lighthouse Network is a nonprofit ministry that provides 24/7 helpline support for people with mental health issues. Through their helpline, the network supports and guides suffering individuals to find peace, joy, and freedom. This further helps these individuals in achieving their God-given potential. The helpline has a caring, expert staff that finds the right treatment center or treatment program required by each individual. Founded in 2003, this organization serves those struggling with addiction of some kind or another psychological issue through its free helpline service and online life growth resources for those seeking help from their computer at home or work.



A spokesperson of Lighthouse Network recently reached out and stated, "Psychological struggles are common and can be difficult to manage, but luckily there is a wide range of resources available at the National Hotline. Whether you are struggling with depression or addiction, we have specialists who will work closely with you through your journey back to mental health. If you are struggling with depression, relationship stress, eating disorder, or drug addiction, we have the resources available to assist in any case, no matter what your insurance status is! If you are a motivated caller, our care experts will discuss anything troubling and keep it confidential while helping out as much as possible."



Some people can find the strength they need for recovery through faith-based drug treatment programs. These centers help all individuals look towards God to stop their addiction and learn how life can be better without drugs or alcohol. The Lighthouse Network also has some of the best schizophrenia treatment facilities.



The spokesperson further stated, "Spirituality is what makes the difference in those strenuous moments of drug addiction. We have compiled a nationwide database listing some of the best Christian-based treatment centers for individuals to find one that suits them and their needs. When you enter into these programs, there are spiritual tools such as Bible study groups, group therapy sessions with therapists who embrace Christianity themselves; this can give patients hope during difficult times when they need it most."



The Lighthouse Network offers a variety of treatment programs for those struggling with addiction. From traditional methods to spiritual ones, the network provides holistic healing and recovery by combining modern clinical practices with scripture truths. Patients are given access to an inpatient rehab that accepts Medicaid, Medicare, self-pay, or private insurance options through a referral from The Lighthouse Network's other rehabilitation centers around the country.



The Lighthouse Network is a helpful resource for people with substance abuse problems. They have the resources to find treatment facilities that offer both traditional and spiritual avenues to heal alongside their physical health, forming a holistic approach towards recovery practice.



