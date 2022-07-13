Lighthouse Network Offers Christian Alcohol and Drug Rehabilitation

Greenville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2022 -- Lighthouse Network is a faith-based helpline that offers a variety of programs to help people overcome their addictions. They provide hope and healing for those struggling with addiction by connecting them with reputable Christian alcohol and drug rehabilitation centers.



In response to a query, Lighthouse Network's spokesperson said. "We are a non-denominational, Christ-centered Christian ministry. Each member of the Board or management team must verbally and in writing affirm their agreement with these fundamental principles of our faith."



Lighthouse Network's programs are tailored to meet the needs of each individual, and they provide support and guidance throughout the entire process. The staff at Lighthouse Network is committed to helping people find freedom from addiction, and offer a variety of resources to help them achieve this goal. With God's help, they can provide hope and healing for those struggling with addiction.



The spokesperson further added, "Our special ability is to combine proven science-backed techniques with the Bible for real-world application. By doing this, we convey and put biblical and divine truths into practice."



Lighthouse Network's rehabilitation center offers hope and healing to those struggling with addiction. They use the 12 steps program and also incorporate Christian principles into the treatment. The center has a success rate of over 80%, and many people have found freedom from their addictions through the resources from Lighthouse Network.



Those who are looking to join Christian addiction treatment programs should consider contacting Lighthouse Network.



About Lighthouse Network

Christian psychiatrist Dr. Benzio founded Lighthouse Network in 2003. Since then Lighthouse Network has helped thousands of people find mental health outpatient and residential treatment options across the United States.



Contact Info.



Lighthouse Network

PO Box 57

Greenville, FL 32331



Helpline number: (844) 543-3242



Website- https://lighthousenetwork.org/