Lighthouse Network: Offers Guidance on Trusted Christian-Based Treatment Centers for Addiction and Psychological Problems

Greenville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2022 -- Established by Dr. Karl Benzio in 2003, Lighthouse Network is a faith-based drug rehab platform that provides aid and guidance to people with various kinds of mental issues and addictions. Through their services, they help people overcome drug addiction, alcohol abuse, depression, as well as help them with restoring relationships and marriages. At Lighthouse Network, they offer counsel on several resources and services that are appropriate for addiction, mental, or emotional problems. The non-profit ministry is ever-prepared to help all callers, and they have assisted a number of individuals with dealing with their addictions or trauma.



Answering a query, Lighthouse Network's spokesperson commented, "At Lighthouse Network, we are firm believers in the fact that solutions to the complications caused by drug addiction can be found through faith in Jesus Christ. We work with treatment facilities that are trusted with helping to achieve full recovery by putting together conventional addiction recovery programs and spiritual aid. We can also help people with registering for a Medicaid or Medicare covered Christian drug rehab facility via just a phone call".



Faith-based drug rehabs help people regardless of their belief, and they provide treatment combining prayer, counseling with Christian therapists, group therapy, and Bible study. With the help provided by such platforms, people gain full recovery of not just their mind but, also their spirit and body. The staff at Lighthouse Network also assist people with finding the most appropriate Christian drug rehab program and faith-based treatment center that accepts people with private insurance, Medicaid, among others. At such Christian-based treatment centers and drug rehabs, individuals are provided with solutions for issues as regards temptation, addiction & mental problems, life disappointments, and so forth. Thus, people who are on the lookout for Christian-based treatment centers near me can reach out to Lighthouse Network.



The spokesperson further added, "Christian-based treatment centers and drug rehabs have lots of benefits they offer patients. When we look into God's word – the bible, we learn and discover God's purpose for us. We also get to see that we are prone to making wrong decisions which could lead to heavy consequences. More so, from the word of God, we get to recognize that we have been saved from unrighteousness through Jesus Christ, our Savior. These are some of the things that individuals get to learn in a Christian based drug rehab, and by this, they have a personal feeling of Jesus Christ's affection for them. Also, patients are assisted with achieving their God-given potential, and are provided with all the love and support through their trying times".



U.K.'s analysis on Medical Journal Pediatrics showed a 75% increase in the number of children encouraged to use anti-psychotics to deal with psychosis over a span of 13 years. In a similar analysis in the USA, it showed a 95% increase of children prescribed anti-psychotics from 1996 to 2001. Of course, anti-psychotics help with treating behavior disorders, autism, hyperactivity, among others. However, the prescription of anti-psychotics require close monitoring, and should not be administered inappropriately. People who are therefore in search of a psychotic break treatment center can contact Lighthouse Network for assistance.



About Lighthouse Network

As a non-profit ministry run by Dr. Karl Benzio, Lighthouse Network helps people who are faced with psychological disorders and addictions by providing web-based life-growth resources, and a helpline accessible at all times. Their Christian-based approach has helped many with regaining their health and confidence.



Contact Information:



Lighthouse Network.



PO BOX 57

Greenville, FL 32331

Phone: (844) 543-3242

Email: help@lighthousenetwork.org

Website: https://www.lighthousenetwork.org/