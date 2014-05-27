Lighthouse Video Surveillance Joins Associated Builders and Contractors

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Lighthouse Video Surveillance, a video surveillance company dedicated to providing professionally designed systems and high quality CCTV installations for residential and commercial use, has recently joined the Associated Builders and Contractors.



Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) is an organization in the Greater Houston that helps members win construction related work and deliver that work safely, ethically, and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which they work. ABC is a national trade association representing 22,000 members from more than 19,000 construction and industry-related firms. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC and its 70 chapters help members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which they work.



ABC offers numerous opportunities for members to make valuable business connections and stay abreast of the latest developments in the construction industry. Business development programs that the organization offers include monthly membership meetings and events, recognition programs, company certifications, legal and business seminars, insurance program, and business discounts.



ABC represents hundreds of construction companies locally, and thousands nationally. From award winning programs and political advocacy, to business development opportunities and construction education, ABC is the construction association of choice for America’s Best Contractors.



As a part of ABC, Lighthouse Video Surveillance has been trained to work safely and serve customer ethically. Through its wide range of security surveillance cameras, it provides added protection and safety to its customers, ranging from individual residents to small businesses owners to large corporations.



“Lighthouse Video Surveillance has the Knowledge and Experience to help your business achieve its video surveillance objectives. Our experts are trained to look for ways to help reduce liability, protect investments, improved productivity and much more. We go beyond a goal of meeting our customer’s expectations – rather it is our mission to exceed your expectations,” Danny Myers, President of Lighthouse Video Surveillance, shares.



“Your home should be your sanctuary, a place you can relax and feel safe. Your objectives in installing a security system at home are more about safety, convenience, and peace of mind. If you have a need that is specific to your situation or your family’s needs, please be sure to let us know what that is. Each system is designed around your needs. You may be surprised by what we can accomplish with a video surveillance system,” Myers adds.



For more information about Lighthouse Video Surveillance, visit http://www.lighthousevs.com.