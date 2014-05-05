Lighthouse Video Surveillance LLC Acquires More Costumers Through Online Presence

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Lighthouse Video Surveillance (LHVS) LLC., a video surveillance company specializing in providing professionally designed systems and high quality CCTV installations to residential and commercial establishments, takes advantage of its website to acquire more inquiries, leads, customers, and closed deals. The company’s website can be accessed at http://www.lighthousevs.com.



Designed simply but professionally, the website serves as an online reference to what the company is about and what it can offer to its customers. Composed of only 6 webpages, the bulk of the company’s services is presented in three pages, which are exclusively classified towards large business, small business, and residential. This navigation strategy makes it easier for clients and customers to identify which services and products should they avail from Lighthouse Video Surveillance LLC.



“Lighthouse Video Surveillance has the knowledge and experience to help your business achieve its video surveillance objectives. Our experts are trained to look for ways to help reduce liability, protect investments, improved productivity, and much more. We go beyond a goal of meeting our customer’s expectations – rather it is our mission to exceed your expectations,” Danny Myers, President of Lighthouse Video Surveillance, shares.



Another page on the website, called Demo, is dedicated to show a comparison of the company’s products versus the typical surveillance camera systems which use traditional digital recording at 1MP only. LHVS’s megapixel recording uses 5MP of camera recording. This page also helps attract customers online as they can have an idea how much better the quality of LHVS’s products are compared to competitors.



“A 5-megapixel camera provides even more clarity and detail. A 5-megapixel camera resolution is 2592 x 1944 which is approximately 4 times the height and 4 times the width of a traditional analog camera, 15 times the resolution! This is a 1,500% Improvement [compared to a 1 MP camera recording],” he shares.



If a website visitor becomes interested with any of the company’s product and/or services, he can reach out to LHVS through the Contact Us page which features contact information of the company and an online contact form which can be easily filled up and submitted.



“In businesses, a properly designed and installed security camera system will pay for itself. Let one of our specialists come out to your business for a site consultation. Please feel free to roam our website.



When you are ready to talk with one of our video surveillance specialists, please give us a call or fill out the contact us form,” Myers invites interested web users and business owners.



For more information about Lighthouse Video Surveillance LLC., visit http://www.lighthousevs.com.