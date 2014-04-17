Lighthouse Video Surveillance, LLC, an All-Around Video Surveillance Provider

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Lighthouse Video Surveillance, LLC, a Houston-based video surveillance company dedicated to providing professionally designed systems and high quality CCTV installations, covers a wide range of security measures – ranging from residential to small businesses to big corporations; thus, labelled an “all-around” video surveillance provider.



Lighthouse Video Surveillance, LLC, provides quality video surveillance systems to anyone. From homeowners who want to protect their family to small business owners who want to secure their business from thieves to large corporations whose operations require constant monitoring, the company provides different level of security products and solutions.



Danny Myers, President of Lighthouse Video Surveillance, LLC, explains how a video surveillance system to everybody is. He starts with residential security systems. “Your home should be your sanctuary, a place you can relax and feel safe. Lighthouse Video Surveillance has the knowledge and experience to help protect your home and, more importantly, your family. Let us help you achieve the peace of mind you need to sleep soundly at night. Our experts can look for ways to help protect your investments and keep your family safe. Prevention is the key, however, if an event occurs, you want to have the evidence needed to help the authorities. Utilizing a properly designed security camera system, we can accomplish this,” he explains.



For small business, Myers said, a CCTV system will not only protect business, but will also help business owners to maximize their profits and the company to thrive in these tough economic times. He adds, “Lighthouse Video Surveillance will help your business achieve its video surveillance objectives. Our experts are trained to look for ways to help reduce shortages, reduce liability, protect investments, improve productivity, and much more.”



Lighthouse Video Surveillance can also cover medium to large companies, including schools, government offices, and enterprise applications. The company ensures that through their video surveillance and security systems, the organization's day-to-day activities are carefully monitored to improve productivity, enhance operation efficiency, reduce liability, and protect investments.



To promote its services to its target market, the company offers free live demo of their tools and applications, enabling viewers to compare it with solutions of other video surveillance company. For more information about the company, or to get a free live demo, visit its official website at http://www.lighthousevs.com.