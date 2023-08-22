Lighting as a Service Market to See Huge growth(CAGR of 47.25%) by Key Players SIB Lighting, Lunera Lighting, Igor, Itelecom

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Lighting as a Service Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Lighting as a Service market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Philips N.V. (Signify) (Netherlands), General Electric Lighting (United States), Zumtobel Group AG (Austria), SIB Lighting (United States, Lunera Lighting (United States), Igor Inc. (United States), Itelecom (Chile), Cree Inc. (United States), Cooper Industries, Inc (United States), Future Energy Solutions (United States),.



Scope of the Report of Lighting as a Service

Lighting as a service is the best cost-effective solution as it eliminated the initial capital investment and offers high-quality lighting services on the basis of monthly or yearly subscription. The service enables energy saving by approximately 70% and it improves operations and makes more comfortable surroundings without a big office renovation. Increasing adoption of lighting service in commercial spaces for reducing the upfront cost and increasing demand for emerging economies due to energy and cost reducing properties are the major key drivers for the market. Additionally, the rising trend of energy-efficient lighting system and increasing development of smart cities are the factors that have been supplementing the overall growth of the market. However, lack of awareness about benefits associated with lighting as a service, intense competition among key players and lack of knowledge among end users are limiting the growth of the market. Moreover, government policies and regulation to promote lighting as a service model and increasing investment in R&D for lighting are the factors that can create a big opportunity for the market in the coming years.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Service (Recycling Of Equipment, Lighting System Installation, Maintenance and Management, Others), Installation Type (Indoor, Outdoor), Application (Municipal, Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Other), Component (Luminaires, Controls, Sensors, LED Drivers, Microprocessors and Microcontrollers, Switches and Dimmers, Transmitters and Receivers, Software, Others)



Market Trends:

Rising Trend of Energy Efficient Lighting System

Increasing Development of Smart Cities



Opportunities:

Government Policies and Regulation to Promote Lighting as a Service Model

Increasing Investment in R&D for Lighting



Market Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of Lighting Service in Commercial Spaces for Reducing Upfront Cost

Increasing Demand for Emerging Economies Due to Energy and Cost Reducing Properties



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



