Definition:

Lighting control software provides advanced functions such as the production of light at a particular shade or color through dimming arrays of LEDs of different colors. It allows remote programming and control through a centralized lighting management module. It also enables the monitoring of the performance of the lighting systems through centralized intelligent control systems that provide monitoring and alert capability. Lighting control software also provides compatibility with digital multiplex (DMX) lighting fixtures and LED controllers, which can be used to manage interior and architectural lighting at scales ranging from small household lights to electronic billboards.



Market Trend:

Government Initiatives and Policies for Energy Savings

High Demand for Cloud-Based Solutions



Market Drivers:

Ongoing and Upcoming Smart City Projects in Developing Economies

Increasing Use of Led Lights and Luminaries in Outdoor Lighting Applications



Restraints:

Data Security Concern



The Global Lighting Control Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Visual Control Software, Photometric Study Software), Deployment Mode (Local/Web-Based, Cloud-Based), End Use (Indoor (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others), Outdoor (Highways & Roadways Lighting, Architectural Lighting, Lighting for Public Places)), Communication Protocol (Wired (DALI, PLC, POE, Wired Hybrid Protocols, Others), Wireless (ZigBee, Bluetooth/BLE, EnOcean, Wi-Fi, 6LoWPAN, Wireless Hybrid Protocols, Others))



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



