Lighting Equipment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Rising global population, rising urbanization rate, invention of innovative products such as LED, rising go green initiatives, are some of the drivers of the lighting equipment market. The rising economies of the Asia Pacific countries, will serve as an opportunity for the lighting equipment market. High competition and the price sensitive consumers are some of the restraints for the market.



The lighting equipment market could be segmented into three major segments. A detailed classification of the lighting equipment market is provided below:



1. Based on Application

1.1. General Purpose Lighting

1.2. Vehicle/Automobile Lighting

1.3. Backlighting

1.4. Others



2. Based on Technology

2.1. Conventional Lighting/Non-Environment Friendly Lighting

2.2. Environment Friendly Lighting

2.3. SSL (Solid State Lighting)

2.3.1. LED (Light Emitting Diodes)

2.3.2. OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diodes)

2.3.3. PLED (Polymer Light Emitting Diodes)



3. Based on End Users

3.1. Industrial

3.2. Commercial

3.3. Others



Some of the key players of the lighting equipment market are: MIC Electronics, Philips, GE, Panasonic, Osram, Zumtobel and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



