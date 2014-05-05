Lightinhome.com Announces 39% Discount on Its Shower Curtains Range

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Lightinhome.com is one of the leading professional online shopping website for exclusive home improvement products, and shoppers can now take benefit of pricing advantage as the website features up to 39% discount on its entire range of shower curtains for a limited time.



Avail discount by shopping for your choice of shower curtains from www.lightinhome.com



Online shoppers can find a really extensive variety of choices of shower curtains category within affordable price range of USD16.99 to USD46.99 in vivid colors, patterns, fabrics, and sizes. The latest arrivals in this category are highly trendy, and are great for beautifying the look of any home.



Promoting the products and the new offer at a press meet, the marketing manager of the store stated - “At Lighinhome.com, we have always given importance to giving the best products to our customers at the best prices. We take delight in giving everyday surprises to the shoppers, offering them with great discounts and deals on a regular basis, thus making shopping here more exciting.”



Besides shower curtains, Lightinhome.com also offers a unique range of bedroom curtains, bathroom supplies like bath towel, towel bars, soap dishes, towel warmer, robe hooks, and more), and bedding needs including but not limited to duvet covers, blankets, quilts, pillows, and more.



Elaborating on their products and services, the marketing manager also went on to say - “We aim at supplying high quality products at reasonable price to our customers. You can get our words that you will be satisfied with our goods and services. The combination of modern fashionable essence and life experience inspired our professional fabric designers to create stylish products. You can get our words that you will be satisfied with our goods and services.”



Whether a customer is looking for elegance, classic, fancy, romantic, country, modern or any other style of shower curtain, he/she is sure to find one at Lightinhome.com. Visit the website today to find the perfect shower curtains at discounted prices.



About Lightinhome.com

Lightinhome.com is professional online home improvement store that offers a wide range of curtains, bathroom supplies, and bedding needs at the most competitive prices.



Log on to http://www.lightinhome.com to take a look at the latest range of shower curtains.