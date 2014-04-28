Lightinhome.com Launches Cute Collection of Mickey Mouse Curtains at a Competitive Price

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Lightinhome.com is a reputed online shopping store that sells household products like curtains, bathing and bedding supplies. The website has just unveiled an excellent assortment of beautiful Mickey Mouse curtains to decorate the kids’ bedrooms.



Check out the complete collection of curtains on www.lightinhome.com



Online shoppers are sure to find a pretty Mickey Mouse curtain that would certainly appeal to their kids. Apart from Mickey Mouse, there are different curtains with various cartoons and characters to match the tastes of both boys and girls, including those of Donald Duck, Pooh Winnie, Minnie Mouse, Tom & Jerry, and more.



Speaking about their services, a spokesperson for the company stated - “Our online shopping site is dedicated to provide our customers with first-class service and overall various products at the cheapest price. We present ourselves as the reliable professional online store for our customers at home and abroad. We offer different kinds of household products for all your selection, which will give you the opportunity to enjoy the convenient fashion shopping online.”



The curtain collection of Lightinhome.com doesn’t end at the kids’ range, but the website even offers a whole variety of other kinds of curtains also, including living room curtains, blackout curtains, shower curtains, country curtains, and more. So, shoppers visiting the site are sure to find one for their children’s room in addition to few for the other rooms as well, and that too at the most competitive prices. The website also offers surprising deals and discounts regularly to benefit their customers.



The website is also planning to include more home improvement products in their inventory shortly. The spokesperson quoted - “In the near future, we will present you more and more favorable but good quality home improvement products. Right now, Lightinhome has become the favorite online store for our customers, and we are also your trustworthy cooperative partner.”



Online shoppers looking for elegant curtains can browse through website to find their favorite curtains.



About Lightinhome.com

Lightinhome.com is a leading online shopping portal for household products like curtains, quilts, pillows, bath collection, and more.



Log on to www.lightinhome.com to take a quick look at the latest collection of Mickey Mouse curtains.