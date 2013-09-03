Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges False Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB), filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements made between its June 6, 2013 initial public stock offering ("IPO") and August 19, 2013.



Investors who purchased a significant amount of shares of Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB), have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: October 28, 2013. NYSE:LITB investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges, on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) between June 6, 2013 and August 19, 2013, that Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that defendants misrepresented or failed to disclose that Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd's sales growth had dramatically decreased during the second quarter of 2013, the period ended June 30, 2013, that Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd’s costs had grown more than its sales during the second quarter of 2013, and that as a result of the foregoing, Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-was not on track to achieve the financial results defendants had led the market to expect between June 6, 2013 and August 19, 2013.



Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR reported that its annual Total Revenue increased from $116.23 million in 2011 to $200.01 million in 2012 and that its respective Net Loss declined from $24.53 million to $4.23 million.



Shares of Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) grew from $11.61 per share on June 6, 2013 to $23.10 per sahare on August 14, 2013.



Then on August 19, 2013, Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) reported its second quarter 2013 financial results



Shares of Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) dropped from over $23 per share on August 14, 2013, to $9.72 per share on August 23, 2013.



The plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all purchasers of Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADRs between June 6, 2013 and August 19, 2013.



On August 27, 2013, NYSE:LITB shares closed at $10.09 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com