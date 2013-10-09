LightLeaks.me Now Offers Free Set of Light Leaks to All New Email Newsletter Subscribers

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Today’s filmmakers have access to more digital effects than ever before. From light leaks to computer generated special effects, there are plenty of ways for filmmakers to enhance their footage.



Whether editing a feature film or enhancing wedding footage, visual effects website LightLeaks.me aims to connect filmmakers with some of the best light leaks available today. The light leaks on LightLeaks.me can help filmmakers achieve a number of unique effects with footage. Some light leaks create a lens flare effect, while other light leaks bring out vibrant colors in the film.



In short, light leaks can make ordinary footage look extraordinary. A spokesperson for LightLeaks.me explains how the website can help filmmakers of all levels of experience:



“Today, professional filmmakers may pay hundreds or even thousands of dollars for the right light leak effect. We believe in a different approach: our light leaks are designed by professional editors but are also affordably priced. We also feature a diverse range of light leak sets which can help filmmakers achieve a number of different effects. Filmmakers can choose a lens flare set, for example, to test out a number of different styles, or a color package to bring out certain colors in a scene.”



There are several different light leak sets available at LightLeaks.me, including a wedding package light leaks set for $11.99 and a color package set for the same price. The website also offers a combo pack that includes three sets of light leaks for $29.99. To buy any of these light leak sets, visitors simply choose their requested frames per second - 23.98, 25, or 29.97 - and download the set directly from the site.



For those who want to test out light leaks before they make a purchase, LightLeaks.me recently revealed a promotion that offers all website visitors free light leaks. All visitors have to do is sign up for the LightLeaks.me newsletter.



The LightLeaks.me newsletter keeps video editors up-to-date on new products, coupon codes, and more free stuff. As soon as visitors sign up for the newsletter, they will receive a free set of light leaks in their inbox.



Along with featuring an online light leaks store, LightLeaks.me has a how-to guide for beginner filmmakers and a blog which features regularly-updated articles for filmmakers of all levels of experience.



About LightLeaks.me

LightLeaks.me is an online light leaks store and information website. The site features a number of different light leak effects for wedding videographers and film editors to enjoy. As part of a recent promotion, LightLeaks.me now offers a free set of light leaks to every visitor who signs up for the free email newsletter. For more information, please visit: http://lightleaks.me