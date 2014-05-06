LightPix Labs Seek Funding Support via Indiegogo to Start the Production of 'FlashQ: The Little Cube for Flash Photography'

Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- FlashQ is a 2.4GHz Wireless Flash Trigger. It is the smallest wireless flash trigger ever and the perfect companion to Mirrorless and Prosumer Cameras. It works well with big SLR camera. Make the off-camera flash lighting possible at any angles and unleash the creativity in photographers.



Users only need to attach FlashQ transmitter to their camera hot shoe on top, FlashQ receiver to a remote flash via hot shoe or sync cord, pair-up FlashQ device and start taking photos with endless possibilities of flash lighting.



FlashQ Features

Compact and Stylish: This little cube design makes FlashQ fit in any cameras with standard ISO hot shoe. Its stylish outlook perfectly matches with any camera.



Simple User Interface: Both FlashQ transmitter and receiver get the same user interface: 2 buttons and 1 tri-color LED indicator.



Automatic Clear Channel Selection & Simple Pair-up: With a bulk of channels for selection, system can help to choose a clean channel. At the same time, FlashQ can avoid collision with other wireless system in the same frequency band.



FlashQ system can support up to 8 receivers simultaneously, provided that those receivers had been paired up with the transmitter. This gives the scalability of multiple wireless flashes and makes photography more creative.



Cold Shoe Adopter for FlashQ Receiver: A cold shoe adopter is available for FlashQ receiver. This adopter makes the remote flash gets setup or positioning easily. The 1/4“screw threads underneath adopter provide another option for tripod mount.



Sync Cord Output Available: FlashQ receiver has a sync cord output via Func. Port (micro-USB form factor). The sync cord allows connection to the sync port of studio strobes or external flashes.



Back to Basic. No TTL: FlashQ supports remote triggering flashes at sync speeds up to 1/250 sec*. The trigger signal is barely on the central contact of standard ISO hot shoe. No TTL information is transmitted by FlashQ. This makes FlashQ compatible with most camera and Flash brands.



The prototype is ready to go and LightPix Labs have lined up a qualified manufacturer. What they need is funding support in producing FlashQ in quantity. Every dollar contributed will be spent directly for product enhancement and manufacturing of FlashQ.



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/QKw9vu