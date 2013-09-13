Ultra Sabers Allows Fans to Create Their Own Lightsaber

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Ultra Sabers, a leading retailer of lightsaber replicas, makes it possible for movie fans to bring their vision for the most elegant weapon in the universe to life. With a wide selection of emitters, blades and accessories, clients can create their very own, one-of-a-kind lightsaber – whether they choose the dark side or the light. Shoppers can choose from a selection of bodies, claws, emitters, and even electronics to power their very own custom lightsaber.



Fans can recreate their favorite character’s weapon from the movies or build a completely one-of-a-kind lightsaber that is unique to them. Ultra Saber offers mix-and-match lightsaber parts that can be used to build your own lightsaber to any specifications. One blade or two, add sounds, variety of different color light-bars, and much more.



Ultra Saber custom lightsaber are high-quality, durable and distinguished by a bright, detachable blade, even lighting and CNC machined billet aluminum components. The lightsabers with sound are equipped with the company’s custom Premium Obsidian soundboard. Fans build your own lightsabers that are realistic to the smallest details and durable enough for the most epic galactic battles.



The website also offers fans a special forum to help them design and build their own lightsaber. On SaberForum.com, sabersmiths can share suggestions on how to build a lightsaber, show off their own custom creations and receive answers to their technical questions. The forum provides an excellent resource for those who are new to building a custom lightsaber.



About Ultra Sabers

Ultra Sabers is the supplier of replica lightsabers known for quality of product, affordability, and a speedy delivery. The company works to keeping sabers affordable for everyone and quickly supplies their product. Ultra Sabers LLC is in no way affiliated or endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. or any of its affiliated companies. To start building a one-of-a-kind, custom lightsaber, visit http://www.ultrasabers.com/.