Ultra Sabers Announces the Ultrasaber Scorpion

Ultra Sabers, one of the leading Star Wars lightsaber makers, is excited to announce the arrival of its new Ultrasaber Scorpion. The premier lightsaber proudly sports the latest features and design innovations to make it a truly one of a kind experience.



The Ultrasaber Scorpion represents some of the very best features ever found on a lightsaber replica. For one thing, it comes with a flanged emitter with windows that cause the saber to look incredible whenever the blade is illuminated. It also has a fantastic claw with a unique curvature on the emitter that makes the whole saber stand out from the crowd. From the accented look to its signature stingers and claws, the Ultrasaber Scorpion is sure to please.



On top of the new Ultrasaber Scorpion, Ultra Sabers features a huge selection of lightsabers, along with saber parts and accessories. Customers can customize their sabers with lightsaber colors, hilts, sounds, and much more. There’s even a build your own lightsaber opportunity. According to a spokesperson for the company, “We are proud to offer a huge number of customization options for our sabers without ever losing the unparalleled authenticity that sets us apart.” With a commitment to customer service and a high-end warranty, Ultra Sabers is the best source for anyone looking for a real lightsaber.



About Ultra Sabers

For a number of years, Ultra Sabers has produced the highest quality and most authentic Star Wars lightsabers and lightsaber accessories to Star Wars lovers all over the world. The company offers a quality lightsaber replica product that is durable enough for real duels and that make great additions to authentic costumes for events like ComicCon. Featuring excellent build quality and a wide range of innovative features, Ultra Sabers has truly created the definitive line of real lightsabers for Star Wars enthusiasts. For more detail please visit, http://www.ultrasabers.com/.