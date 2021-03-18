New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Lightweight Aggregate Concrete market was valued at USD 37.2 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 56.7 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4 percent. Lightweight concrete is a mixture of lightweight coarse aggregate, and a portion or entire fine aggregates which may be lightweight than normal aggregates. The development and production of new types of artificial Lightweight aggregate made it possible to introduce lightweight aggregate concrete of high strength.



Get a Sample Report PDF with Detail TOC & List of Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2378



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Cimentos de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. (CIMPOR), Cemex, LafargeHolcim Ltd, CRH plc, Italcementi, China Resources Cement, Votorantim, U.S. Concrete, Inc., Buzzi Unicem, and HeidelbergCement Group among others



There is a notable gap in the infrastructure of emerging economies. However, the rising investments are leading to the development of new transport infrastructure for enhanced connectivity between the important economic areas of these countries, thereby assisting in bridging the gap. The extensive rise in demand for lightweight aggregate concrete by growing construction activities is likely to act as a driver for the market. The growing demand for residential and commercial constructions due to the rising population is expected to be the primary driver. Brittleness and slow mixing time and are restraining factors for the growth of the market. Technological advancements, along with the rising construction and infrastructural project activities are expected to provide new opportunities for the future growth of the lightweight aggregate concrete market.



As per the regional outlook, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to maintain a significant market share, mainly from China, Japan, India and their construction market, which continues to grow. China is further expected to hold its position as the world's largest construction market over the forecast period and is expected to account for a significant share of all new global construction between now and 2020. In the fiscal year 2015-2016, the Indian government nearly doubled its expenditure for the construction of roads and bridges. Foreign investments and public-private partnerships (PPPs) in road pavement applications are significant trends being observed in the economies of the Asia Pacific region, and these trends are further presumed to drive the market in the coming years. Consequently, the sensitivity to water content, brittleness and longer mixing time for Lightweight Aggregate Concrete may hamper the market growth.



Further key findings from the report suggest



As of 2018, natural materials segment is the leading segment of the global Lightweight Aggregate Concrete This segment is projected to register the fastest growth with the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The sintered fly ash by-product material segment has shown the highest growth trend in 2018 and is expected to maintain the position during the forecast period



The low density concrete segment of Lightweight Aggregate Concrete accounted for the most significant market share in 2018. It is projected to maintain its lead with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is mainly due to features such as low unit weight and high heat insulation values



The civil construction application segment is the highest and fastest-growing segment, registering a significant CAGR followed by the infrastructure segment which held the second position in the Lightweight Aggregate Concrete market



The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the most significant market share in 2018. This region is proposed to remain the dominant regional segment during 2019-2026. The region is led by India, China, Japan and South Korea, which are projected to drive the global Lightweight Aggregate Concrete market



Both Europe followed by Latin America regions are forecasted to show significant growth over the coming years



Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2378



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Lightweight Aggregate Concrete market on the basis of material type, air dry unit weight, application, and region:



Material Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)



Natural Materials

Volcanic Ciders

Shales

Slates

Pumice

Others

By-Products



Sintered Fly Ash

Iron Blast Furnace Slag

Others



Air Dry Unit Weight (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)



Low Density Concrete

Moderate Strength Concrete

Structural Concrete



Application (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)



Civil Construction

Residential

Commercial Buildings

Bungalows

Industrial Construction

Infrastructure Construction

Roads

Bridges

Museums

Multiplexes

Shopping Malls

Car Parking



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)



North America

Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Browse Complete Report "Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/lightweight-aggregate-concrete-market



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Research Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Comparative analysis of types & grades of lightweight aggregate concrete



3.2. Recent developments in the lightweight aggregate concrete market



Chapter 4. Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market Indicators Analysis



4.2.2. DROC's Analysis



4.2.2.1. Market Drivers Analysis



4.2.2.1.1. Growing construction sector coupled with the rising population



4.2.2.1.2. Rapid urbanization along with increasing expenditure on R&D in construction industry



4.2.2.2. Market restraint analysis



4.2.2.2.1. Sensitivity to water content, brittleness and longer mixing time



4.2.2.3. Market Opportunities Analysis



4.2.2.4. Market Challenges Analysis



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Megatrends in the lightweight aggregate concrete market



4.5. Regulatory Framework



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6.1. Threat Of New Entrants



4.6.1.1. Capital Requirement



4.6.1.2. Product Knowledge



4.6.1.3. Technological Knowledge



4.6.1.4. Customer Relations



4.6.1.5. Access To Raw Material And Technology



4.6.2. Threat Of Substitutes



4.6.2.1. Cost



4.6.2.2. Performance



4.6.2.3. Availability



4.6.2.4. Durability



4.6.3. Bargaining Power Of Buyers



4.6.3.1. Number Of Buyers Relative To Suppliers



4.6.3.2. Product Differentiation



4.6.3.3. Threat Of Forward Integration From Suppliers



4.6.3.4. Buyers Volume



4.6.4. Bargaining Power Of Supplier



4.6.4.1. Supplier Concentration



4.6.4.2. Product Differentiation



4.6.4.3. Buyers Switching Cost To Other Suppliers



4.6.4.4. Suppliers Threat Of Forward Integration



4.6.4.5. Threat Of Backward Integration From Buyers



4.6.5. Competitive Rivalry



4.6.5.1. Industry Concentration



4.6.5.2. Industry Growth Rate



4.6.5.3. Product Differentiation



4.6.5.4. Brand Identity



4.6.5.5. Profit Margin



4.7. Value Chain And Profit Margin Analysis



4.7.1. Vendor Matrix



4.7.2. Distributor Channel Analysis



4.7.3. Cost Structure Analysis



4.7.4. Raw Material Trends



Continued…..



Read More Reports:-



Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027



Oilfield Chemicals Market Trends, Size, Segment and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027



Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027



HVAC Rental Equipment Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027



About Reports and Data



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.