Lightweight and Durable Cultured Stones for Great Decor, Environment Friendly and Weather Resistant Manufactured Stones

Fujian, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Artificial Culture Stone has become extremely popular over the past few years. They are mostly seen in villas, bungalows and all the modern architectures with a classic twist. These cultured stones are used both in interiors and exteriors of homes or commercial spaces. They are mostly seen in fireplaces, backyards, gardens, office landscapes, lobbies, living rooms, etc. These stones are known for their versatile features such as lighter weight, lower water absorption, higher strength, anti-freeze and most importantly they are environment friendly with zero carbon dioxide emissions. At manufactured-stone.com, customers can find the most efficient Artificial Cultured Stones for different decoration purposes.



These stones imitate the appearance of the natural stone but with a lighter texture. They come in rich colors and can be easily installed. They are non-toxic, non-polluting, non-radioactive and non-flammable thus offering fire protection. The manufactured stone does not fade and is resistant to corrosion. These are maintenance-free stones, water repellent, weather resistant and come with great impermeability. The cultured stones are sold in the form of flat pieces, corner pieces, hearth pieces and trim products with an approximate weight of 8-12 lbs per square foot. The color of these stones does not fade away even after years of installation or even after exposure to harsh weather conditions.



Manufactured-stone.com offers cultured stones in a variety of colors, shapes and sizes for the purpose of Manufactured Stone different decorating ideas. For those who want to give a rusty look to their interiors or exteriors, this is the best place to begin the search. They have different categories to choose from apart from the Manufactured Stone, Cultured Stone and the Artificial Stone. The other categories are Castle Stone, Rusty Culture Stone, Ledgestone, Culture Stacked Rock, Reef Wall Rock, etc. There are different patterns such as the River Rock, Cobble Stones, Running Water Stones, etc. which would be great decorating ideas for exteriors or landscapes.



To know more about artificial cultured stone visit website http://www.manufactured-stone.com



About http://www.manufactured-stone.com

Huahong Industrial Company Limited, http://www.manufactured-stone.com based at Fujian, China established Culture Stone Manufacturer in 2000 is a professional and leading manufacturer of artificial cultured stone in China. In 2010, the company along with Leiyuan Industrial Company Limited started manufacturing building materials. They now design and make Lvjia Eco-Art Culture Stone.



Media Contact

Leiyuan Industrial Company Limited

Address: #6-501, Zhonglianhuating, Quanzhou, Fujian, China 362000

Phone: +86-595-2278-8697

Email: culturedstone@leiyuan.cn

Website: http://www.manufactured-stone.com/