Ligne d'Aventure Offering Comprehensive 3 Days Sahara Desert Tour from Marrakech at the Best Prices

Marrakesh, Morroco -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Brainchild of Youssef and Omar, Ligne d’Aventure is the most coveted, reliable and credible Tourism Transportation Company in Morocco that offer superior tour packages at highly economical prices. Headquartered in the city of Ouarzazate, south of Marrakech, Ligne d’Aventure was initially a family run business. However, in the recent years it has taken great strides to establish itself as the major player in the industry.



“We are high on customer satisfaction and do every bit to offer viable, feasible and credible touring solutions to our esteemed clients at highly discounted prices. To cater to the diverse needs of our clients, we offer a plethora of services tailor made to suit their demands and aspirations. The client can avail a special tour from Ligne d’Aventure by just articulating their requirements and budget constraints with our dedicated professionals. The professional team of drivers and guides at our disposal is capable, efficient highly reliable are ever willing to help. They possess the required wherewithal and proficiency to cater to the needs while touring. We, at Ligne d’Aventure offer a comprehensive 3 Days Sahara Desert Tour from Marrakech”, a senior official at the Ligne d’Aventure in a recent interview had this to say.



The comprehensive 3 Days Sahara Desert Tour from Marrakech is one of the most sought after and popular tour packages on offer by the Tourism Transportation Company of great eminence. The reasons are obvious and clear. The tour in contention intends to take the client from Marrakech to the much sought after UNESCO World Heritage Site of Aït Benhaddou. The visitors can have a glimpse of the heritage wonder of the African country of Morocco. The trip also passes by the Tizi n’Tichka Pass located on the High Atlas. Owing to its architectural splendor, uniqueness, location and beauty, this amazing fortified town served as set-up for various widely acclaimed Hollywood movies. Further, the tour takes the visitors to El Kelaa M’Gouna that is widely known for its Festival of Roses in the Valley of Roses. Moreover, the last leg of the tour takes the tourist through the splendid landscapes of Dades Valley, also called as the Valley of One Thousand Kasbahs.



“In order to cater to the comfort, convenience and safety of the client we offer a plethora of world class facilities. We a have a brand new fleet of 4×4 designed to offer maximum comfort and safety on Moroccan roads. In general, the trips on offer are inclusive of 4WD Toyota Land Cruiser GX, the fuel it consumes along with the courteous services of the driver. Moreover, the charges incurred in availing half board accommodation in 3 stars and 4 stars quality hotels, is also included”, the company official further, opined.



Therefore, if you intend to avail Sahara Desert Trips from Marrakech, then all you need to do is contact the company officials today.



About Ligne d’Aventure

Ouarzazate, south of Marrakech, Morocco based, Ligne d’Aventure has emerged as the leading light in Tourism Transportation business. The company offers superior, reliable and affordable tour packages. The Tourism Transportation Company offers a wide assortment of tours and excursions offered by the company at incredibly low rates. The tour company offers Sahara desert morocco tours at reasonable rates. Therefore, if you are interested in availing desert day trip from Marrakech contact the folks working at the company.



Contact Details:



Avenue Al Khayame - M’hamid Marrakesh - Morocco

Phone from Morocco: Youssef : 0 600 750 274 / Omar : 0 648 680 907

Phone from abroad : Youssef : +212 600 750 274 / Omar : +212 648 680 907

E-mail : lignedaventure.maroc@gmail.com

Website: www.lignedaventure-maroc.com