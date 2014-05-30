Ligne d'Aventure Offering the Best Incursions in Morocco at Best Possible Prices

Marrakesh, Morocco -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Widely regarded as the best Tourism Transportation Company, Ligne d’Aventure is doing a commendable job in its area of specialization. Morocco based company strives hard to cater to the diverse needs of its clients by offering a plethora of, superior tour and excursion packages. The tour packages on offer by the company include Cultural Tours, Morocco Sahara tours, Mountain Tours, Beach Tours just to name a few.



A senior official at the Ligne d’Aventure in a recent interview had this to say, “Our reasonably priced tour packages intend to offer a firsthand experience of the naturally endowed and culturally diversified African country of Morocco. Moreover, we are in the business for a while now and proudly possess the desired wherewithal to offer best-in-class services that would enhance the traveling experience of the visitors substantially.”



Along with quality tours in Morocco, Ligne d’Aventure is high on offering the best-in-class excursion trips to its clients at the most reasonable rates. However, the only marked difference between tours and excursions is the number of days. Excursions are a single day affair whereas; the tours require higher number of days for completion. Therefore, excursions are becoming a rage among people who have time constraints and wish to travel to a specific destination. It enables the visitor to have a glimpse of the hitherto obscured splendor of Morocco.



Elaborating about the features of the excursions on offer the company official further opined, “With us the clients can rest assure that they would get the best-in-class services at the lowest possible prices. For the benefit of our esteemed clients, we offer 4 excursions departing from Marrakech and 3 excursions departing from Ouarzazate. Moreover, the brand new fleet of 4x4 at our disposal is an integral part of the scheme of things. The fleet of 4WD Toyota Land Cruiser GX ensures a convenient and hassle free excursion to the most sought after destinations. Speaking of the cost effectiveness, the excursion cost includes the expenses incurred on fuel, driver and the high quality food that we arrange.”



Owing to the attributes mentioned above, Ligne d’Aventure has emerged as the most preferred destination for people who wish to avail affordable and highly flexible Morocco tour packages to spend some leisure time in this beautiful country.



About Ligne d’Aventure

Over the years, Ligne d’Aventure has emerged as the undisputed leader in offering high quality, reliable and credible tourism transport services to its clients visiting the beautiful Morocco. Equipped with the desired resources, Ligne d’Aventure is serving the myriad needs of people to the best of its ability. For the benefit of its clients, the tour firm offers the best-in-class tour packages that are high on flexibility and affordability. To its credit, the tour company also offers a comprehensive range of Sahara Desert holiday tours from Marrakech at the best rates.



Contact Details:

Avenue Al Khayame - M’hamid Marrakesh - Morocco.

Phone from Morocco : Youssef : 0 600 750 274 / Omar : 0 648 680 907

Phone from abroad: Youssef : +212 600 750 274 / Omar : +212 648 680 907

E-mail: lignedaventure.maroc@gmail.com

Website: http://www.lignedaventure-maroc.com