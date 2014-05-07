Ligne d'Aventure Offers 5 Days Southern Wonders Tour at an Affordable Price

Marrakesh, Morocco -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Ligne d’Aventure is one of the most renowned and reliable Tourism Transportation Companies that offer the best-in-class touring packages to avid travelers who wish to explore the cultural and historical hotspots of Morocco. Since its inception in the year 2001, the company has been organizing informative tours and trips for people in some of the main areas of Morocco. It offers an exclusive selection of Moroccan tours, which include mountain tours, beach tours, cultural tours, Sahara Desert Tours and many more. Being in the business of organizing adventurous as well as informative tours and excursions for people from all over the world, Ligne d’Aventure has gained a great reputation in the international as well as domestic market, which has further helped it acquire a huge clientele base. The company is now offering 5 Days Southern Wonders Tour in the majestic Sahara desert at an affordable price.



Speaking about 5 Days Southern Wonders Tour, one of the senior executives working with the company commented, “5 Days Southern Wonders Tour is one of our best and most wanted tours. The five-day tour takes travelers to magnificent places in Sahara. From the day one itself visitors start exploring the entrancing towns, heritage sites and roads in the area. This tour takes travelers to Atlas Mountains, UNESCO World Heritage site, Dades Valley, Gorges du Todra, Merzouga Dunes, Merzouga, and many other pleasurable landscapes. Travelers will traverse through the Moroccan roads in four-wheel drive Toyota Land Cruiser GX. The tour price includes transportation vehicle, driver, gas, and accommodation in three or four star hotels. For more information about the 5 Days Southern Wonders Tour or booking it with us, people can contact our team of reservationists.”



The company offers a simple and hassle free way for prospective travelers to book their tour or excursion in advance. If you wish to travel in the region of Morocco, and are finding an organizer to book your expedition, you can contact the officials working with Ligne d’Aventure. To make a reservation, you will need to provide your personal details such as name, email address, permanent home address and phone number. In addition to this, you will also need to pay 45 percent of the total amount of tour money in advance.



Speaking further, the senior executive added, “Some other tours and excursions that we organize are 3 Days Sahara Desert Tour, 4 Days Sahara Adventure, 4 Days Marrakech, 6 Days Imperial Cities, 15 Days Imperial Cities & Desert, 3 Days Canyons & Sand Dunes, and 8 Days 1000 Stars Trail. We organize the best tours that suit every kind of outing such as educational institution vacations, organizational groups, family holidays, senior citizens or photographers.”



If you are looking for the best of Morocco tour operator, you can visit Ligne d’Aventure website, or you can contact the officials working with the company.



About Ligne d’Aventure

Ligne d’Aventure is a prominent name in tour and trip organizing industry, which offers exclusive touring packages to avid travelers in Morocco. If you wish to go on Marrakech Sahara Desert Trip, you can make your booking with the company.



Contact Details

Avenue Al Khayame

M’hamid Marrakesh, Morocco

Phone from Morocco: Youssef: 0 600 750 274

Phone from abroad: Youssef: +212 600 750 274

E-mail: lignedaventure.maroc@gmail.com

Website: www.lignedaventure-maroc.com