New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2021 -- The Global Lignin Market is forecast to reach USD 1.10 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand for natural feed additives in animal nutrition along with expanded usage in various end-use industries such as paints & adhesives, construction, refining, and pulp & packaging would promote growth in the industry. Lignin has gained attention due to the possible uses of vanillin, carbon fibers, phenol, and BTX. Due to its biological provenance, insecticides, pesticides, emulsifiers, and heavy metal sequestrate, it has been accepted for use in production. The growing use of lignin, as a primary constituent of cement and concrete additives, is also projected to play a critical role in market evolution to boost their quality and operational life. Rising technical developments and accelerated urbanization have prompted producers to develop high-quality concrete mixtures to mitigate rain & moisture loss and improve building durability that is expected to increase the market growth.



The product is widely used in the manufacture of macromolecules often used to produce catalysts for bitumen, biofuels, and bio-refinery. That factor is likely to support the growth of the market. Rising livestock production and growing demands for high-quality animal protein have increased the opportunities for natural and healthy animal feed. From an early stage, the product plays a crucial role in enhancing the animal diet and offers high fiber content to provide energy to fight infections.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Lignin market and profiled in the report are:



Borregaard LignoTech, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Domtar Corporation, Asia Lignin Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd., Northway Lignin Chemical, Green Value, Aditya Birla Group, Liquid Lignin Company LLC, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., and The Dallas Group of America, Inc. among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Lignosulphonates

Kraft Lignin

Organosolv Lignin

Others



Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Kraft Pulping

Cellulosic Ethanol

Sulfite Pulping



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Aromatic

Dye Stuff

Macromolecules

Concrete Additives

Animal Feed

Absorbents

Others



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Lignin Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Lignin market and its competitive landscape.



