Lignosulfonates Market Size Analysis by Key Players, End Users, Technologies, Growth & Forecast 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2023 -- The report "Lignosulfonates Market by Product (Sodium Lignosulfonate, Calcium Lignosulfonate, Magnesium Lignosulfonate), Application (Oil Well Additives, Concrete Additives, Animal Feed Binders, Dust Control), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" global lignosulfonates market is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2022 to 1.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.6%. The major factors driving the lignosulfonates market include growth of major applications such as concrete binders, oil well additives animal feed binders, among others. Furthermore, rising infrastructural activities in different regions drive the market growth.



By product, the Sodium lignosulfonate segment accounted for the highest share of Lignosulfonates market during 2022 to 2027.

The Sodium lignosulfonate segment, by product, market accounted highest share. Sodium lignosulfonates is used for a wide range of applications. It has great demand in the construction industry and agriculture industry. It exhibits strong anti-calcium, high temperature, and resistance to salt properties. Furthermore, Sodium lignosulfonate may be utilized as a pellet binder or as an additive in animal feed.



By application, the concrete additives segment accounted for the highest share of the Lignosulfonates market during 2022 to 2027.

The concrete additives segment, by application, market accounted highest share. Concrete water reducer is one of the application fields of sodium lignosulfonate. Sodium lignosulfonate in concrete can improve concrete workability and significantly reduce the initial heat of hydration for cement hydration. It acts as a retarder and water reducer for concrete. It can also be mixed with early solidifying agents, retarding agents, antifreeze agents, pumping agents, etc.



Europe is the largest region in the Lignosulfonates market.

Good business environment and strict regulatory framework supporting sustainable operations is the major driving factor of Lignosulfonates market in the region. The region is one of the major importers of lignosulfonate and its related products. It has various lignin manufacturers such as Borregard (Norway), Domsjo Fabriker (Sweden), and Burgo Group (Italy) which hold significant market share.



The major players operating in the lignosulfonates market include Borregaard (Norway), Rayonier Advanced Materials (US), Sappi Limited (South Africa), Domsjo Fabriker (Sweden), Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan), Ingevity (US), Burgo Group (Italy), Dallas Group of America, Inc. (US), Green Agrochem (China), Tokyo Chemical Industry (Japan), Tianjin Yeats Additive Co., Ltd. (China) Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Cardinal Chemicals Pvt Ltd. (India), Abelin Polymers (India), Henan Yulin Chemical Co., Ltd. (China) and others.