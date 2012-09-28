Like a Tree: New Book Lives Light and Voice to the Inner Child, Tackling Abuse from the Roots

Topeka, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Millions of people around the world endure the life-long effects of childhood abuse. Believing that acceptance and healing must start from the roots, Buttrfli Jones today announces the launch of her latest novel.



‘Like a Tree’ tells the compelling story of a young woman who endures harrowing childhood sexual abuse. Likening her progression to the stages of tree growth, her survival mechanisms are deeply rooted in religion, family and identity.



With religion forming the biggest influence, it is weaved constantly inside the story to serve as an underlying factor in the characters’ decision-making processes.



Due to the abuse she endured, Alyx places much emphasis on understanding her role as a woman, while questioning her own sexual identity in light of her abuse.



“The story follows the characters’ truest and deepest emotions, opening the door for dialogue on the different forms that abuse can take,” says Jones.



She continues, “There are so many adults who are still battling with the events of childhood, and learning how to face those issues. Sexual, mental and physical abuse are issues that need to be addressed from the roots, so that healing can begin.”



The book is written in an easy-to-understand format, aimed at both adults and younger readers.



“At the end of the day, the book offers a way for some to hopefully find solace. It takes a unique perspective at tackling the on-going trauma that abuse brings. I hope that it will bring closure to many,” Jones adds.



Like a Tree, published by CreateSpace, is available now from Amazon, Amazon Kindle and Barnes and Noble online stores.



For more information, please visit the author’s official website: http://www.buttrflijones.blogspot.com



Her progress can also be followed on Twitter: @buttrfli_jones



About Buttrfli Jonez

Buttrfli Jonez is a native of Kansas and is married with one teenager. She currently has a Business Administration degree and is working on her Masters in Business Administration. She states that she does not write for notoriety alone, but to make an impact in the lives of people who may not have a voice.



She hopes that throughout her writing career, she is able to change lives and minds not only on a national level, but worldwide. Her major writing influence is Toni Morrison, and the person she most admires in life is her mother. She enjoys writing poetry, music, singing and reading.