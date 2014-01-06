LilFruityz Launches New Line of Scented Toys for Children

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Jason Hamilton Norment, a collectables marketing expert, recently announced the launch of his new line of toys, LilFruityz. The collection consists of the first-ever three-inch, fruit-scented, plush toys with life.



The LilFruityz collection will consist of five hand-stitched characters: Ap’Zal Bottumz, an apple; Cit Sourz, an orange; Twist Sourz, a lemon; Bizzy Peel, a banana; and Wanda Mallon, a watermelon. Each plush toy will be stuffed with cotton and scented pellets that will last approximately two years. The LilFruityz plushies can be enjoyed by anyone—although the manufacturers have marketed the product for children ages four to 11, collectors can also add the characters to their assortment of toys.



“Lilfruityz are also perfect for teachers who love to give positive reinforcement, parents looking for present toppers, and kids looking to buy something with longevity for pocket change,” noted an article on the product’s Kickstarter page.



At this time, only one LilFruityz character, Ap’Zal Bottumz, is being manufactured, although fans are welcome to follow the entire cast’s adventures at LilFruityz.com. The best plush toy manufacturer in the USA, using quality materials and standards, is creating the toys.



The LilFruityz team is collecting donations for the project through Kickstarter. The team hopes to collect $23,000 by January 22, 2014. This money will be reinvested into purchasing power for current and future creations. Those who invest in the project can receive a variety of perks such as the entire collection of toys and backpack clips.



Individuals interested in learning more about the LilFruityz collection can visit the project’s Kickstarter page for more information. Customers can also subscribe to the LilFruityz’s Facebook accounts for frequent updates from the brand.



About LilFruityz

The LilFruityz collection consists of five collectable three-inch fruit-scented plush toys with personality. The team has have given each of the toys life through stories, animations, and their own social networking identities. LilFruityz are currently working to be funded by Kickstarter—the team is now taking pledges and preorders. People interested in the LilFruityz collection are invited to explore the site and sign up for exclusive stories and previews. For more information, please visit http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/762078906/create-life-for-lilfruityz-scented-plushes-with-pe