Lilian Designs Offering Free Consultations for Brides, Grooms and Wedding Planners

Coral Gables, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Lilian Designs, a Miami-based company specializing in Custom Wedding Invitations, is offering free consultation services to clients, including brides, grooms, and wedding planners.



Owing to its prominence as a leading provider of high-quality personalized wedding invitations, the company has extensive knowledge and intimate experience in the wedding industry. Its well-trained team will apply their professional expertise in helping clients determine what invitations and design elements best serve their individual preferences, and how best to implement them.



Lilian Designs’ consultative services are further assisted by its utilization of premium materials, tools, and crafts, which ensures a diverse and high-quality selection of options to choose from. The company also uses the advanced software and equipment in the industry, which further expands customization options. This includes an advanced in-store computer the can be used to customize planned invitations in a variety of ways, allowing you too choose from font style, color, design scheme, and much more.



This innovative service suits the company’s express goal of providing personalized and professional customer service to each client. Indeed, according to customer testimonials posted on Wedding Wire, Lilian Designs is one of the most highly-rated purveyors of wedding supplies in the Miami area, attaining the maximum “5.0” score out of 28 reviews. Most reviews cite both the high-quality of its products as well as the excellence of its customer service.



About Lilian Designs

Lilian Designs was formed in 2007 and operates out of Miracle Mile in Coral Gables. The family-run company is one the most recent entrants in the highly competitive wedding industry. Founder Ricardo Lowe, who runs the company with wife Lilian, has nearly two decades of experience in various industries and professional capacities.