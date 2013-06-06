Lilian Designs Promotes Useful Alternative Role of Wedding Invitations

Coral Gables, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Lilian Designs, a Miami-based company specializing in personalized Wedding Invitations in Miami, has issued an alternative role for their high-quality products: to serve as memorabilia or guest souvenirs for the events they represent.



This innovative suggestion, which was issued on the firm’s official blog at LilianDesigns.com, is part of the company’s effort to promote the value of its premium wedding invitations, which typically involve high-quality materials, advanced technology, and professional craftsmanship. The following excerpt details the firm’s advice:



“We believe that these one-of-a-kind invitations help make weddings as memorable and exceptional as they should be. The value of custom invitations extends long after the event they represent: not only do these stunning invitations give your wedding a unique style and elegance, but they help to preserve it for years to come.



Our invitations are constructed from only the highest-quality materials, and we offer durable folios and boxes for storage and safekeeping, allowing you to conserve your precious individualized invitations for years to come. You and your loved ones can reflect upon these wonderful memorabilia long after the event, keeping alive the magic of that special occasion.



Thus, when you’re investing in one of our beautiful and high-quality invitations, you’re helping to immortalize this special event for generations to come. Whether you will have your guests keep them as loving reminders, or look back upon them fondly with your spouse and children, you’ll be sure to provide an unforgettable and impactful commemorative piece for years to come.”



Lilian Designs is well-known for its high-performance in customer service, and this recent proposition is a reflection of its commitment to client well-being. Indeed, according to customer testimonials posted on Wedding Wire, Lilian Designs is one of the most highly-rated purveyors of wedding supplies in the Miami area, attaining the maximum “5.0” score.



About Lilian Designs

Lilian Designs was formed in 2007 and operates out of Miracle Mile in Coral Gables. The Custom Wedding Invitations company is one the most recent entrants in the highly competitive wedding industry. Founder Ricardo Lowe, who runs the company with wife Lilian, has nearly two decades of experience in various industries and professional capacities.