Lilian Designs Receives Five-Star Rating from WeddingWire.com

Lilian Designs, a Miami company specializing in high-quality customized wedding invitations, has received a five-star rating from WeddingWire.com, the largest online directory of wedding-related vendors. This is the maximum score attainable, and represents a total of 28 reviews. Many of the testimonials offered considerable praise, as seen in the following samples:



“Amparo at Lilian Designs Studio was an absolute pleasure to work with. She was patient, professional and gave great ideas and artistic direction without being pushy. The invitations arrived just as planned in a timely manner and were packaged beautifully when I picked them up. The invitations were of the highest quality without any imperfections and my guests have done nothing but celebrate how beautiful they came out. I highly recommend this upscale printing and design boutique for any bride that wants unique and custom designed invitations with a worry-free guarantee.”



“Lilian Designs created a beautiful, unique, folio style invitation that not only left us breathless, but had our guests talking about them for weeks! They also designed magnificent menu cards and gorgeous seating placecard/frames for our wedding. Ricardo, Lilian, and Amparo's attention to detail and excellent customer service was amazing. They are an incredible company to work with and will exceed your expectations with their original ideas, quality products, and overall wonderful service. I highly recommend them!”



“Lilian Design Studios is hands down the best Invitation Vendor in Miami. Ricardo is a dream to work with. He is very talented and is excellent at designing the perfect invitation. I will definitely be a life-long customer.”



Based on these reviews, Lilian Designs subsequently ranks as one of the most highly-rated wedding businesses in the area. The company’s founding principles explicitly emphasize high standards of customer service, product quality, and professionalism.



About Lilian Designs

Lilian Designs was formed in 2007 in order to provide high-end and personalized Miami Wedding Invitations. Located on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, the family-owned company is one the most recent entrants in the highly competitive wedding industry. Founder Ricardo Lowe, who continues to run the company with wife, has nearly two decades of experience in various industries and professional capacities.