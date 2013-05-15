Lilian Designs Recognized by Major Publication

Coral Gables, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Lilian Designs, a Miami-based company specializing in Custom Invitations, was mentioned in an article by the Miami Herald, titled “Quince Business Still Lucrative for Local Firms.”



The article centered on the growth of companies that serve the market for quinces, the Latin American equivalent of a sweet sixteen. Lilian Designs was referenced as the provider of premium invitations for a local quince. The excerpt, which details the characteristics of one of its products, is as follows:



“Most quinceañeras dream of being a princess for the night. Ana Calcedo’s invitations read: “Once upon a time, a little girl had a dream, to have a beautiful party, where she turned 15.” The card was about the size of a restaurant menu. It was padded to look like a thin ivory cushion covered in silk with a navy blue silk ribbon.



There was a choice of feathers, flowers or a sparkly broach for an accent, Calcedo, 16, said. She chose the “fake diamonds” broach, because she “wanted it to be something memorable, like storybook memorable.”



Her family paid about $40 per invitation. It was a luxury. The cards usually range from $4.50 to $7. Ricardo Lowe, who co-owns Lilian Designs in Coral Gables, said this type of card is known as the “padded silk folio.” It is usually used for weddings and it requires a box.”



As one of the region's leading providers of such services, Lilian Designs' media attention is unsurprising. The studio specializes in crafting professional and high-grade invitations that are personalized for each individual client. Aside from quinces, Lilian Designs crafts invitations for a wide range of special events, including weddings, baby showers, baptisms, and more.



Lilian Designs utilizes professional equipment, high-quality materials, and skilled personnel in the crafting of its personalized invitations. The group emphasizes direct engagement with its clients in order to meet their individual needs and standards. Consequently, it has been recognized for the quality of its customer service: according to customer testimonials on Wedding Wire, it is also one of the most highly-rated in the area, attaining the maximum “5.0” score out of 28 reviews.



About Lilian Designs

Lilian Designs was formed in 2007 in order to provide high-end and personalized Wedding Invitations. Operating out of Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, the company is one the most recent entrants in the highly competitive wedding industry. Founder Ricardo Lowe, who runs the company with wife Lilian, has nearly two decades of experience in various industries and professional capacities.