Lilian Designs Studio Expands Their Silk Invitation Offerings

Coral Gables, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Lilian Designs, a Miami-based company specializing in customized wedding invitations, has expanded their silk invitation portfolio to include Silk Boxes, Silk Folios, Silk Tablets and acrylic boxes. The Company’s high-quality wedding invitations can now be showcased in a one of a kind silk-based presentations. Silk products are available in many colors, sizes and shapes. Each invitation can also be customized in terms of papers, designs, and embellishments.



Lilian Designs approach reflects high-quality materials, professional craftsmanship, creative designs, and individualized features. The Company emphasizes direct engagement with clients in providing invitations that meet their specific expectations and desires. In addition to wedding stationery, the Company designs and creates baby shower, bar/bat mitzvahs, quinces, and other social event invitations and announcements.



About Lilian Designs

Lilian Designs was founded in 2007 in order to provide high-end and customized invitations. Operating out of Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, the Company is one the most recent entrants in the highly competitive wedding industry. Founder Ricardo Lowe, who continues to run the company with wife Lilian, has nearly two decades of experience in various industries and professional capacities.



According to customer testimonials posted on Wedding Wire, Lilian Designs is one of the most highly-rated purveyors of wedding invitation in the Miami area, attaining the maximum “5.0” score out of 28 reviews. Most reviews cite both the high-quality of its products as well as the professionalism of its customer service.