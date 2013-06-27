Lilian Designs Studio's Invitations Featured in Inside Weddings Magazine

Coral Gables, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Lilian Designs, a Miami-based company specializing in Custom Invitations, had its signature product featured in a well-known publication, Inside Weddings. The summer 2013 addition of the wedding magazine dealt with a newlywed couple that was client of the highly-rated design studio.



The coverage of Lilian Designs’ signature invitations by a major publication is a testament to the quality and reputability of its products. Indeed, the company had recently featured in an article by another news source, the Miami Herald.



Titled “Quince Business Still Lucrative for Local Firms,” it centered on the growth of companies that serve the market for quinces, the Latin American equivalent of a sweet sixteen. Lilian Designs, which services other kinds of events, was referenced as the provider of premium invitations for a local quince. The following excerpt offers a detailed description of the product in question:



“Most quinceañeras dream of being a princess for the night. Ana Calcedo’s invitations read: “Once upon a time, a little girl had a dream, to have a beautiful party, where she turned 15.” The card was about the size of a restaurant menu. It was padded to look like a thin ivory cushion covered in silk with a navy blue silk ribbon.



There was a choice of feathers, flowers or a sparkly broach for an accent, Calcedo, 16, said. She chose the “fake diamonds” broach, because she “wanted it to be something memorable, like storybook memorable.”



Her family paid about $40 per invitation. It was a luxury. The cards usually range from $4.50 to $7. Ricardo Lowe, who co-owns Lilian Designs in Coral Gables, said this type of card is known as the “padded silk folio.” It is usually used for weddings and it requires a box.”



Lilian Designs specializes in crafting professional and high-grade invitations that are personalized for each individual client. Aside from quinces, Lilian Designs crafts invitations for a wide range of special events, including weddings, baby showers, baptisms, and more.



Lilian Designs utilizes professional equipment, high-quality materials, and skilled personnel in the crafting of its personalized invitations. The group emphasizes direct engagement with its clients in order to meet their individual needs and standards.



Consequently, it has been recognized for the quality of its customer service: according to customer testimonials on Wedding Wire, it is also one of the most highly-rated in the area, attaining the maximum “5.0” score out of 28 reviews.



About Lilian Designs

Lilian Designs was formed in 2007 in order to provide high-end and personalized Miami Wedding Invitations. Operating out of Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, the company is one of the most recent entrants in the highly competitive wedding services industry. Founder Ricardo Lowe, who runs the company with wife Lilian, has nearly two decades of experience in various industries and professional capacities.