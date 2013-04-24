Lilian Designs Targets Growing Market for Custom Baby Shower Invitations

Coral Gables, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Lilian Designs, a company specializing in customized event invitations, is providing Miami Baby Shower Invitations in response to growing market demand. The business specializes in crafting professional and high-grade invitations that are personalized to for each client.



In recent years, a growing number of expectant mothers have opted to obtain creative and high-quality invitations related to their baby showers. There are many motivations for this trend, mostly relating to the unique significance of having a baby, and the personal nature of such an event. An attractive and professional invitation can better reflect the importance and uniqueness of the occasion. Furthermore, customized invitations provide a first impression of one’s baby shower, thereby having a significant impact on those they reach. Personalized invitations can also serve the function of memorabilia.



In addition to an extensive corpus of creativity, Lilian Designs utilizes professional equipment, high-quality materials, and skilled personnel in the crafting of its personalized invitations. The group emphasizes direct engagement with its clients in order to meet their individual needs and standards. Subsequently, it has been recognized for the quality of its customer service: according to customer testimonials on Wedding Wire, it is also one of the most highly-rated in the area, attaining the maximum “5.0” score out of 28 reviews.



About Lilian Designs

Lilian Designs was formed in 2007 in order to provide high-end and personalized Miami Wedding Invitations. Operating out of Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, the brick-and-mortar family company is one the most recent entrants in the highly competitive wedding industry. Founder Ricardo Lowe, who continues to run the company with wife Lilian, has nearly two decades of experience in various industries and professional capacities.