Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on June 17, 2022

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on June 17, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM).



Investors who purchased shares of Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: June 17, 2022. NASDAQ: LILM stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) common shares between March 30, 2021, and March 14, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 30, 2021 and March 14, 2022, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Lilium materially overstates the Lilium Jet's design and capabilities, that Lilium materially overstates the likelihood for the Lilium Jet's timely certification, that Lilium misrepresents its ability to obtain or create the necessary batteries for the Lilium Jet, that the SPAC-merger would not and did not generate enough cash to commercially launch the Lilium Jet, that Qell Acquisition Corp. did not engage in proper due diligence regarding the Merger, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.