Liljenquist & Beckstead Launches a New Website That Will Excite Their Customer's Digital Senses

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Liljenquist & Beckstead Jewelers, in partnership with ARTYSO creative agency, is pleased to announce the launch of its new luxury website www.liljenquist.com. The interactive site built as a “virtual store”, and it allows customers and jewelry lovers to explore and experience Liljenquist & Beckstead’s elegant collections of high end timepieces and designer jewelry.



"We wanted to excite our customers and share our passion for jewelry and watches, and that’s exactly what ARTYSO's creative team delivered. Our website visitors feel as if they are walking into our virtual store, you can almost touch the beautiful pieces and meet our team of dedicated professionals” shared Senior Partners Sherrie Beckstead & Sheila Liljenquist.



The new website offers a glimpse into the world of exquisitely crafted fine jewelry and collector’s timepieces created by such prestigious design houses as Rolex, Patek Philippe, Omega, Cartier, Chopard, Bvlgari and many others.



“The newly redesigned website elegantly intertwines feature-rich functionality with luxurious feel. Innovative integration of interactive Google Maps allows visitor to easily explore and interact with Liljenquist and Beckstead’s boutique locations and friendly personnel” states Andrew Max Link the CEO of ARTYSO.



About Liljenquist & Beckstead

Since 1978, Liljenquist & Beckstead Jewelers has demonstrated a commitment to excellence, passion for prestige and a pledge to provide extraordinary service at all times. Founded by college friends turned business partners, Tom Liljenquist and Sidney Beckstead have worked side-by-side for 35 years, as their once small Ocean City, Maryland jewelry shop has blossomed into five flourishing boutiques along the Metropolitan Beltway.



For more information, please visit

http://www.liljenquist.com



About ARTYSO

ARTYSO is full service online agency specializing in development of strategically innovative and visually impactful online projects for the luxury industry. Its jewelry and diamond websites, B2B portals and eCommerce projects have already won more than 30 international awards for the roaster of numerous prestigious clients.



For more information, please visit

http://www.artyso.com



Katerina Vinogradova

Media Coordinator

kate@artyso.com

212-643-4310