Lilly Meets the Bush Bees: Unique Children's Book Invites Kids to Write to the Book's Characters. She'll Write Back!

Ruskin, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- While there are thousands of new children’s books written each year, many parents opt for old classics due to their quaint charm, innocence and sense of bold adventure. Taking those values to heart and packing them into what could be the children’s adventure of a generation, author Dawn Rynarzewski is delighted to announce her new book.



‘Lilly Meets the Bush Bees’ is unlike anything ever written before. The wondrous narrative not only keeps children engaged and gripped to every word, but encourages them to make contact with Lilly and the Bush Bees themselves.



Synopsis:



The magical Kingdom of the Bush Bees is an ancient world, but they need help. Only someone who is kind and pure can find the mystery door — the door they must find or the whole kingdom will disappear in a flood. Lilly is only seven years old. Can she do it? Can she find the door in time?



With her magical Bush Bee friends — Flower and Bumble and Stinger — she travels to Bush Bee land, where she meets Poogles and flying Snorkels, and don’t forget the Woozies! The water is pink and the trees sing, and then she makes friends with a king.



But can she find the magical, mysterious door? Let’s find out! Read the book and see! And guess what? There's an address inside so you can write to Lilly and the Bush Bees! And they will write you back! Yahaa yahee!



As the author explains, she wanted her book to reflect all that is great about children’s literature of yesteryear.



“To me, you can’t beat old adventures like those found in Alice in Wonderland; they represent all that is magical about reading to children. Therefore, I’ve incorporated heaps of good old fashioned adventure and an abundance of new discoveries for young minds to make,” says Rynarzewski.



Continuing, “What’s most unique is that children can correspond with Lilly herself by letter, empowering invaluable family time around the kitchen table. Grandparents I have met loved the fact that, even from a wheel chair, they felt the joy of helping write the letter with their grandchild!”



Since its release, the book has attracted a consistent string of rave reviews.



For example, Michele Brennan commented, “I loved Lilly and the Bush Bees and I am so happy that I am able to purchase this delightful story book for my grandchildren to enjoy. Lilly has a fanciful adventure which I'm sure both children and adults will find enchanting.”



With two more books in the works, plenty of adventure waits.



“Lilly’s fun isn’t over yet. I plan two more books and they’re both in the works as we speak. I can’t say too much but, if kids write to Lilly, perhaps she’ll let you in on a few of the secrets!” Rynarzewski adds.



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Little Meets the Bush Bees’ is available now: http://amzn.to/17Qioj0



More information can be found on Facebook: http://on.fb.me/180CTFP.



The book can also be found on Kobo.com.



*Note: $1 from each book is donated to charity.



About Dawn Rynarzewski

Dawn Rynarzewski embarked on a lifelong dream when she began writing late in life. This is her first book in the Bush Bee series, and she has many more planned. Find her on Facebook and Twitter.