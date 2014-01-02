Lilly Pulitzer Clearance Brings Back the Rising Trend of Lilly Clothing

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- While starting the career like a general fashion designer, nobody would have ever thought that Lilly Pulitzer will not be just a simple name of the person, but a reputed brand of gorgeous clothing. After a brief pause in the sale of the joyous clothes, the brand has picked up the rising trend in its popularity on the festive eve. The market is observing a sharp rise in the demand of the Lilly Pulitzer clothing. The market analysis companies have shown a remarkable report of the figures and statistics, depicting a significant increase in the sale of its fashion clearance. Interestingly, the experts describe that not only the kids but the adults are also buying vibrant color clothing.



After the death of Lilly Pulitzer in April, 2013, the company has been well handled by its new Chairman and has been expected to peak up the sales figure in the market till the end of upcoming years. The official sources revealed that the Business Development Officer of the Lilly Pulitzer brand along with its team is developing the new Business Model which includes the launch of the vibrant styles of garments for various age groups. The New Business Model is expected to be in action till the next Christmas Eve. However, the company has launched a new range of the garments having colorful designs for kids as well as for the teenagers.



At the Press Conference held on Friday, the officials of Lilly Pulitzer Clearance have described the launch of the new range of the Christmas clothing as the major step not only to promote the brand but also to make the festive occasion special for their customers. The brand has declared discount on its products on various online as well as offline shopping stores. The kids’ clothing has been marked with added discount on bulk purchase. The promotion of the brand is not only limited to the simple discount and offers. But, it goes beyond the Words of Mouth as well. The famous movies and TV shows are already promoting the brand by making it a part of characters’ clothing.



Currently, the company is releasing the new products to sustain its brand recognition in the market. This is the reason why it is known for a vast range of clothing for various age groups. The officials of the company take pride in offering wide range of garments that gives people opportunities to choose the most apt clothes to meet their demands for complete satisfaction. “We are proud that we not just sale the clothes but the true satisfaction and happiness.”, say Official Sources, ‘Lilly Pulitzer is trying to provide more flexibility in our product range to accommodate the gaps of generations for their happiness”. For detailed info, always feel free to read more at http://lillypulitzerclearance.org .



About The Lilly Pulitzer Clearance

The Lilly Pulitzer Clearance is the famous clothing company that specializes in the Lilly Pulitzer brand. The company introduces people with the new releases and features of the world famous Lilly Pulitzer brand and help increasing its scope as much as possible.



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Lilly Pulitzer Clearance

URL: http://lillypulitzerclearance.org