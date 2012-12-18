Lily and the Animals - Helping Children Discover the World Around Them!

Madrid, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- Lily and the Animals is a new revolutionary mobile application that aims to introduce children to a new world of learning. The first edition of the application has been specifically built to combine learning, interactive technology and engaging activities to give children the essential knowledge and skills they need to develop during life. The Lily and the Animals application is based on the Education 3.0 approach to learning, which seeks to teach children outside of traditional learning environments.



Through recent years, the use of technology within a children’s learning gap has become evident. Technology has allowed children to learn things at an early age now, which in the past could only be achieved at later years. Lily and the Animals utilizes this technology to provide a fun and engaging environment for young children to learn from.



Lily and the Animals is simple in concept, but powerful in implementation. Within the application, Lily shares her experiences as she goes on a trip to visit her grandparents, who live on a farm. The player of the game will venture with Lily on her journey and complete activities to help the grandparents around the farm.



While maintaining a highly engaging and fun environment, Lily and the Animals also helps to provide a crucial learning process. The rich learning environment contained within Lily and the Animals offers several benefits, such as 4-in-1 games and innovative learning concepts.



