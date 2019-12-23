Lime Market Report 2025: Market Segments, Size,Trend and Market Projections for Upcoming Years

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2019 -- Recently Infinium Global Research has added a premium report on "Lime Market (Product - Quick Lime, Slaked Lime, and Other Products; End-user - Metallurgical, Construction, Environment, Chemical Intermediates, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global lime market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/15937



According to the IGR analysts, the key factor driving the growth of the market is the surge in demand for lime from the mining and metallurgical applications. Most limestone goes to the manufacture of cement for concrete and mortar. Limestone is poured into blast furnaces when the iron is being extracted from iron ore. Burnt lime made from calcite and dolomite is used in steel making whereas limestone is also used as a flux in copper and lead smelting.



Slaked Lime Segment Drives Growth for Global Lime Market



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the global lime market, focuses on market opportunities along with the trends driving the market. The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth. It provides the market segmentation by product (quick lime, slaked lime, and other products), by end-user (metallurgical, construction, environment, chemical intermediates, and other end-users) and by region.



The research and development in the lime market encourage several applications of lime that create several opportunities for the growth of the lime market. The slaked lime segment is anticipated to drive the growth of the market due to its application such as gas fuel desulphurization, wastewater treatment, incinerators, and water desalination.



Request a Discount on Standard Prices of this Premium Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/15937



Asia-Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period



Based on geography, the global lime market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have a premium share in the global lime market. China is the largest lime producer country. The increasing investments in infrastructural development in the Asia-Pacific region drive the growth of the lime market in the Asia-Pacific region.



Major Companies in the Global Lime Market



The key players featured in the report are Lhoist Group, Graymont Ltd., Mississippi Lime Company, Sigma Minerals Ltd., Valley Minerals LLC, Cheney Lime & Cement Company, Carmeuse SA, Linwood Mining & Minerals Corp., Pete Lien & Sons Inc., Boral Limited, and other companies. In August 2019, Graymont and Grupo Calidra announced that they are moving forward with the previously announced acquisition of the global lime and limestone business of the Belgium-based Sibelco group. Graymont completed the acquisition of the five Sibelco lime plants and a number of limestone quarries on the east coast of Australia, as well as lime plants in Malaysia and the Philippines.



Browse Detailed TOC and Description of this Exclusive Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food-beverage/global-lime-market



About Us



The report provides deep insights into the demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the growth in this market. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the lime market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2019-2025. We also have highlighted future trends in the market that will affect the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players.



Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the lime.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.