Limerence Magazine Announces Live Q&A with Lisa Lim

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- On Thursday, September 12, 2013, Limerence Magazine will be chatting with Indie rocker, Lisa Lim. She will be talking to us about new music, projects and being involved in the music industry!



Lisa will be doing a live Q&A with any questions you may have for her! Don't miss this opportunity to join in on the fun with Lisa Lim!Join us at https://www.facebook.com/events/606148009436813/



Check out Lisa's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/LisaLimMusic



Visit Limerence Magazine: http://limerencemag.com



About Limerence Magazine

Limerence Magazine is an online publication dedicated to bring you current information in music, film, and entertainment. We embrace both mainstream and indie artists from around the world to share with you insights and interviews with the artist, reviews of their work and a behind the scenes look at what they do to keep you entertained.



The Limerence team is passionate about spreading the word of dedicated artists and we focus on music, literature, and film of all genres.



Our mission is to be the launching pad for aspiring journalists, column writers, and news photographers by covering music, film, and entertainment, focusing on local and independent artists around the world.



Limerence Magazine will accomplish this mission by working with universities and colleges to mentor intern and apprentice writers who cover events and stories related to entertainment at their schools, in their local areas, and where they travel. We provide a portfolio of work and access to paid assignments and jobs, letters of recommendation and achievement, and more.