LimeRoad Launches the Sale of the Summer with Unbeatable Discounts on Kurtas, Kurtis and More

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- LimeRoad offers a wide array of choices to shop from, when it comes to buy chunni , kurtas & kurtis online. In a multitude of colours, styles, prints and designs the collection at LimeRoad is perfect for a budget shopper. With balmy summer days, easy silhouettes in breathable fabrics are a perfect choice and LimeRoad gives you just that.



One can browse through well written and informative descriptions to beautiful detailed photographs of garments. Online shopping for women clothes on LimeRoad is exciting because they let you go through minute details with the click of a button. Kurtas, Kurtis and chunnis are available in a wide variety of colours and styles and are a must have for the trendsetting modern Indian woman. Buy chunni in indigo hues, wispy chiffons, printed tussars and exquisitely hand-woven raw silks.



Online shopping for women clothes on LimeRoad just got better with their exciting summer discounts and tempting deals. With the sale of the summer, women can buy kurtas & kurtis online and buy chunni. Their carefully hand selected collections encompass latest trends, styles and colours.



Women can shop for brands such as Aurelia, Kilol, W, Cotton Curio, Wild Woman and Desi Weaves. From warm hues to pastel tones, LimeRoad is the perfect destination to buy kurtas online, to buy kurtis online and to shop to your heart’s content.



About LimeRoad.com

LimeRoad is a social-commerce platform targeted at the intelligent woman of today. They are one stop destination for a fun and exciting way to discover, share and shop. They have an incredible range of carefully selected merchandise, enabling customers to discover the best of lifestyle products across the categories like apparel, accessories, home and non-perishable food.



To know more about their offerings please visit http://www.limeroad.com

Contact Address -:

LimeRoad.com

225, Udyog Vihar, Phase - IV,

Gurgaon 122015

Haryana, India.