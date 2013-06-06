LimeRoad Offer a Multitude of Options Ranging from Diverse Shoe Designs, Colors to Women

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- LimeRoad offers women a multitude of options in shoe designs, colors and styles. They have exquisite varieties of women shoes, that can complement a business suit as well as the summer outfit. One can check out their women shoe collection online offering vast array of options in different patterns, pricing and features.



They cater to buyers of every profile and preferences, by offering trendy women flats, stylish wedge heels, dressy sandals and many more. Flats are must-have footwear in hot summers and spring season. One can browse through descriptions as well as pictures of women footwear collection online in India available on their site. They also offer nice coordinating accessories to go with all dresses, which makes the process to buying online a more convenient and rewarding experience for women.



Apart from women flats, shoes and sandals, that can add a touch of elegance and poise to every step, Limeroad also has trendy sports shoes for women to compliment the fitness regimen. Shoes for women are available in the latest trends and styles and one can pick any of them without hurting ones budget. They stock a wide range of brands and offer customers a large selection, fast delivery and great service, in every purchase.



LimeRoad stocks all fashion and lifestyle products at affordable prices. Aimed at fashion forward females, their product offering includes latest styles in clothing and accessories for women, many exclusive brands and style suggestions to help the look trendy. The product range covers all recent trends and latest styles, to ensure that every visitor find something for her on the website.



About LimeRoad.com

LimeRoad is a social-commerce platform targeted at the intelligent woman of today. They are one stop destination for a fun and exciting way to discover, share and shop. They have an incredible range of carefully selected merchandise, enabling customers to discover the best of lifestyle products across the categories like apparel, accessories, home and non-perishable food.



To know more about their offerings please visit http://www.limeroad.com .



Contact Address

LimeRoad.com

225, Udyog Vihar, Phase - IV,

Gurgaon 122015

Haryana, India.